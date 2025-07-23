How Russia is using Kyrgyzstan’s crypto market to bypass sanctions: report

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 19:34
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004952-4.17%
NEAR
NEAR$2.43-0.85%

Has Russia turned Kyrgyzstan’s booming crypto market into a backdoor for moving funds? A new report sheds light on how Kyrgyz-registered exchanges are helping Russian networks evade sanctions.

Summary
  • TRM Labs says Kyrgyzstan-based crypto exchanges are helping Russian networks to reroute funds.
  • Kyrgyzstan’s crypto industry is thriving with billions in transactions, but weak oversight leaves it vulnerable to misuse.
  • The Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 and shell VASPs tied to sanctioned groups are at the center of this growing sanctions evasion network.

According to TRM Labs, Kyrgyzstan’s crypto industry has exploded from near-zero to billions in activity since passing its “On Virtual Assets” law back in 2022. By October 2024, authorities had issued 126 virtual asset service provider (VASP) licenses, with licensed platforms recording $4.2 billion in transactions in the first seven months of 2024 alone. 

But with the region’s relatively weak oversight on the local industry, the rapid growth has made it an attractive base for entities seeking to bypass sanctions.

Kyrgyz crypto exchanges under scrutiny

TRM Labs’ report points to crypto exchanges Grinex and Meer, which sprang up in Kyrgyzstan shortly after U.S.law enforcement disrupted Russia’s Garantex in March 2025. 

On-chain analysis suggests both firms, suspected to be successors, used similar wallet infrastructure and transaction patterns as Garantex, helping Russian users move funds through A7A5, a Russian ruble-tied stablecoin that has long come under scrutiny. 

How Russia is using Kyrgyzstan’s crypto market to bypass sanctions: report  - 1

Crypto.news reported earlier in June that an FT research revealed that the A7A5 stablecoin has quietly moved billions since launch, and has ties to sanctioned entities that suggest it may be part of broader efforts to bypass Western sanctions and enable cross-border payments for Russian entities.

Another exchange, Envoys Vision Digital Exchange (EVDE), was found to have ties to wallets linked to the Rusich Group, a sanctioned Russian paramilitary organization. Many of these platforms also display signs of being shell companies, including identical registration addresses, shared founders, and recycled contact information, suggesting coordinated or shared illicit control.

Why Kyrgyzstan must tighten controls

TRM Labs warns that while Kyrgyzstan may be exploited rather than complicit, weak oversight leaves the door wide open. 

Without tighter controls on VASP registrations, clearer ownership rules, and stronger checks on shell companies, Russia’s financial networks will keep exploiting the country’s crypto infrastructure. 

If left unaddressed, similar tactics could also spread to neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which are already rolling out crypto-friendly regulations, undermining international sanctions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.