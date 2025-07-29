Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 04:13
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9482-1.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.009648-5.45%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326-4.67%
SUI
SUI$3.5813-5.44%

Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use.

Summary
  • Mill City Ventures pledged $450 million to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds going to SUI token purchases.
  • The move signals a shift from traditional lending to infrastructure-focused crypto reserves, targeting Sui’s high-speed blockchain for institutional adoption.

On July 28, non-bank lending company Mill City Ventures III announced a $450 million private placement to fund a pivot into digital assets, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of Sui (SUI) tokens.

The raise, led by London-based hedge fund Karatage and matched by the Sui Foundation, positions the Nasdaq-listed firm to adopt a full-fledged Sui treasury strategy.

Mill City said upon closing, Karatage co-founders Marius Barnett and Stephen Mackintosh will assume leadership roles as chairman and chief investment officer, respectively. Other participants in the round include Galaxy Digital, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, and ParaFi, all known for backing long-horizon crypto infrastructure plays.

Why Sui? The pivot behind Mill City’s $450m bet

Mill City’s shift from traditional lending to a Sui-dominated treasury can be seen as a calculated gamble on blockchain’s next evolution. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) treasuries, largely seen as passive reserves, the Sui strategy targets infrastructure primed for institutional adoption.

The blockchain’s parallel processing and sub-second finality make it uniquely suited for high-frequency use cases, from AI-driven smart contracts to large-scale stablecoin settlements.

The Sui Foundation’s direct involvement adds another layer of credibility. Unlike most corporate crypto holdings, which operate independently of blockchain developers, Mill City’s treasury will benefit from negotiated token purchases and ecosystem insights typically reserved for insiders.

According to the press release, Mill City plans to acquire SUI tokens through a mix of open-market buys and institutional off-market deals, leveraging Karatage’s connections to avoid excessive price slippage. This hybrid approach mirrors tactics used by crypto-native funds but is rare for publicly traded firms.

Legal boundaries shape the offering’s reach. The private placement falls under Regulation D exemptions, restricting U.S. investor participation unless they qualify under strict accreditation criteria.

While this limits accessibility, it also insulates Mill City from the regulatory scrutiny facing more widely distributed crypto securities. The company will file a resale registration statement with the SEC post-closing, potentially unlocking liquidity for institutional holders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
Threshold
T$0.01677-5.68%
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.08-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:43
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,678.2-2.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 22:14
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$115,678.2-2.31%
Solana
SOL$169.56-4.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:12

Trending News

More

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy