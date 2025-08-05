ExchangeDEX+
Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, Conflux Lead August Altcoin Season Mini-Rally – Is a Rotation Here?

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 03:44
Talk of an altcoin season has resurfaced in early August, even as the Altcoin Season Index remains below the 75-point threshold. Traders are watching for tokens that combine active ecosystems with liquidity, and three names—Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, and Conflux—are coming up in that conversation.

While Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, selective altseason rotations are still putting these tokens in focus.

Hyperliquid: Trading Platform Meets Speculation

Hyperliquid (HYPE) continues to attract attention in derivatives trading. The HYPE price sits around $38, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $12.9 billion.

Daily trading volume remains steady at nearly $200 million. Although still about 23% off its all‑time high of $49.86 reached in mid‑July, the project has maintained consistent liquidity.

The appeal comes from its Layer‑1 infrastructure, which supports a fully on‑chain order book and zero‑gas perpetual trading. Holders use the token for governance, fee rebates, and trading incentives. With derivatives activity on the rise, Hyperliquid has positioned itself as a token that bridges protocol use and trader momentum.

While some analysts question whether the rally has peaked, the steady user base and on‑chain activity suggest HYPE may continue to feature in altseason debates.

Pump.fun: Meme Energy for Exchange Liquidity

Pump.fun’s native token, PUMP, has become one of the most discussed Solana‑based assets in recent weeks. The Pump.fun price is around $0.003, with a $1.05 billion market cap and daily volume above $390 million. Although the token trades 75% below its July peak of $0.01214, its liquidity remains strong.

PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token is linked to the Pump.fun launchpad, a platform that has powered thousands of meme coin launches. Recent buybacks funded from platform revenue have helped support the market. Analysts say PUMP’s role is less about deep utility and more about channeling trading energy within Solana’s meme ecosystem.

For traders looking at altcoin season plays, Pump.fun shows how meme‑driven tokens with real liquidity pools can still attract short‑term flows.

Conflux: A Utility Play in the Mix

Unlike the other two, Conflux brings an infrastructure angle. The Conflux price is holding near $0.21, with a market cap of about $1.09 billion and the 24‑hour volume above $268 million. Circulating supply is just over 5.1 billion CFX.

Conflux operates as a Layer‑1 smart contract network using a hybrid Tree‑Graph consensus. The chain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and features low fees through a sponsored gas model. Activity has been rising, supported by DeFi integrations, staking, and cross‑chain bridges.

Performance in the past week has been stronger than some peers, suggesting traders may be rotating into CFX as part of selective altseason positioning.

Altseason Sentiment Still Cautious

The Altcoin Season Index has increased slightly to 44, meaning Bitcoin is still outperforming most altcoins. Yet, selective gains for HYPE, Pump.fun, and Conflux show that market participants are willing to explore outside the majors when liquidity and activity support the move.

For now, this looks less like a broad altcoin season and more like an altseason in pockets. Traders are choosing tokens with active platforms, meme traction, or infrastructure use cases. Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, and Conflux each check one of those boxes, keeping them in rotation as August unfolds.

