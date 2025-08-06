ExchangeDEX+
Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/06 04:02
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely that he’ll run for a third term, despite the fact that he’d “like to,” per a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box.

Donald Trump Talks Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits

In an August 5 interview with the media program, the newly inaugurated U.S. president hinted at his desire to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term.

“I’d like to run,” Trump said. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Trump indicated in March that he could seek out an additional term in 2028, telling NBC News’ Kristin Welker that he has “methods” he can pursue.

“You know, we’re very popular,” he told NBC at the time. “And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that.”

Ratified on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment strictly prohibits people from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice.

Should Trump choose to seek re-election at the end of his second term, he would be in direct violation of the Constitution.

Polymarket Bettors Place 2028 Odds

Polymarket bettors have already made their predictions for the 48th president come 2028—a new poll on the decentralized prediction market shows.

According to the poll, 55% of Polymarket bettors predict that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the next U.S. president, while just 4% believe Trump will continue for a third term.

Other potential candidates favored by Polymarket bettors include United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media personality Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his potential association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s political opponents have also criticized his ventures in the blockchain space, particularly in regard to his namesake $TRUMP memecoin.

However, whether Polymarket bettors are correct in their predictions remains to be seen.

