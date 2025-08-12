Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg

Interest in the selective altcoin season is back. Traders are scanning for projects that pair liquid markets with visible usage. Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid sit in that mix today. Each has an active token, steady volume, and a clear role in its corner of crypto.

Ethena (ENA)

Ethena’s token trades near the center of a growing synthetic-dollar ecosystem. On CoinMarketCap, ENA shows a live price of a little above $0.80, a market cap of $5 billion, and strong daily turnover.

The page also tracks protocol TVL, which sits above $10 billion. Those figures place ENA among the more liquid mid-caps right now.

Ethena’s stack includes the ENA token on Ethereum and a dollar-denominated product set built around on-chain hedging. Traders use ENA to express views on protocol growth, while the core product targets dollar stability. For price and supply specifics, the same listing shows a circulating supply above 6.6 billion ENA with deep exchange coverage.

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Pump.fun’s PUMP token ties into Solana’s meme-launch factory. The live page shows a price around $0.0038, a market cap above $1.3 billion, and 24-hour volume near $400 million.

The listing also records an all-time high near $0.012 in mid-July and a circulating supply of 351 billion. Liquidity remains broad across centralized and decentralized venues.

PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The platform link on the listing traces the token to a launchpad that has funneled heavy activity into Solana trading. That flow helps explain why the token still draws volume weeks after its peak. The current read on price, supply, and exchanges is best taken from the same data source, which updates live.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token sits at the center of a high-throughput on-chain exchange. CoinMarketCap shows a price in the mid-$40s, a market cap close to $15 billion, and robust daily volume. The record on that page also shows an all-time high near $49.90, set in mid-July, and a circulating supply above 286 million.

The exchange runs an on-chain order book with zero-gas perps and fast matching. HYPE is used for governance and trading incentives inside that system. For traders tracking price behavior, the live page provides real-time quotes, supply, and market pairs that line up with recent activity across major venues.

How They Fit the Altcoin Season

These three tokens cover different use cases. ENA connects to a dollar-linked protocol with a large TVL. PUMP channels meme liquidity into Solana markets. HYPE backs an exchange that keeps derivatives volumes on-chain.

For traders watching rotation, the takeaway is simple. Deep books and clear roles matter when broader risk appetite is mixed. ENA leans on protocol growth and TVL. PUMP leans on social flow and launch activity. HYPE leans on exchange usage.

While a full altcoin season has not yet arrived, the steady performance of Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid shows that targeted capital rotation is still taking place in select assets.

