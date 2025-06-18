Blockchain project TAC raises $11.5 million in two rounds of funding, with investors including Hack VC

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the blockchain project TAC announced that it had raised a total of $11.5 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing, with the latest $5 million strategic round of financing led by Hack VC. The project aims to provide EVM-compatible DeFi infrastructure for the TON and Telegram ecosystems, and plans to gradually open up functions through phased mainnet launches. TAC has specially developed a Telegram mini-application interface that allows traditional users to use DeFi services directly within the communication software.

