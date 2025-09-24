The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to… The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:39
1
1$0,014502+%47,67
DAR Open Network
D$0,0308-%1,21
MemeCore
M$2,41976-%6,69
Threshold
T$0,01552+%0,58
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9658+%1,70
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1245+%2,39

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead.

There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand.

Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift.

The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team.

However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal.

The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career.

Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time.

When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that.

“I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right?

“I have to prove myself against another strategy. Now I am a transition team.

“I suffer. I don’t like it. I want the ball away, away — I want it to be close to [David] Raya’s goal, not Gigi [Donnarumma’s].”

“In general, who controlled the game was Arsenal. It was not us. And that’s why when this happened, 1-1? I take it.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Erling Haaland of Mancheater City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Guardiola was complimentary of the team’s performance, praising the mentality he felt it displayed.

“Our resilience was fantastic; otherwise, we couldn’t survive,” he added.

“Last season we lost 5-1; today we were close. It’s by far one of the best teams in Europe.

“I would prefer to play another way, but when we play a lot of games in 10 years [as City manager], the teams defend deep, deep, deep and take a result of fantastic performance, mindset, strategy.

“Sometimes it happens. You have to defend, honestly. It’s because the opponent is better. When you have to accept it, you have to survive in that way. And we did it.”

For him, it demonstrated a level of fight that he believed was lacking in the previous campaign, where City suddenly and dramatically slumped.

He continued: “I have said many times about the [focus being on] the body language, how we celebrate, how we are communicating, how we are making an effort for each other.

“We lost it a lot last season. And I said this season I don’t give a ‘bleep’ about the results. I wanna see the spirit back in the training sessions.”

Pundits, many of whom have criticised Guardiola’s lack of flexibility, were left a little dumbstruck with what they’d witnessed.

“It was not a game I was expecting,” said Sky Sports’ Gary Neville, “I thought that it might be hard to create moments.

“But how it played out [with] Pep resort[ed] to a way of playing that I’ve never seen before, but I really liked it.

“I really enjoyed the fact that he went to 5-4-1. He decided that he was just going to manage the game without the ball, and play on the counter-attack with only one forward on the pitch in the end. They looked so comfortable.”

“This is a completely different Manchester City; it’s a complete turnaround.”

This is not an overblown reaction. Guardiola might have joked about “becoming a transition team,” but statistics demonstrate this is actually the case.

So far this season, Manchester City has had 52% of the ball in league games, which sounds reasonable except for the fact that in the previous eight seasons, they averaged possession of 60% or over.

Interestingly, one of the men sacrificed for that focus on possession, Joe Hart, offered an astute analysis of what has happened: it’s not so much a case of Guardiola changing but the league.

“Nowadays, the Premier League has caught up with them, in terms of the strength of Arsenal and Liverpool. Even the games against Newcastle and Chelsea are going to be tight,” he told BBC Radio Five Live’s Monday Night Club.

“Guardiola realises that there will be moments now where they have to close the front and back door. Erling Haaland even dropped to play deep after 65 minutes and was defending with his team.

“I think Guardiola is looking at different ways of doing it and bringing in Gianluigi Donnarumma was a statement to say they are not playing with 11 outfield players anymore.”

It’s one of the most fascinating shifts in Premier League history, the biggest proponent of offensive possession soccer shifting to a transitional approach.
Clearly, this will not be adopted for every game, but the signs are that it is enabling the team’s biggest star, Erling Haaland, to really thrive with the space he gets on the break.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakgarnerpurkis/2025/09/23/a-seismic-shift-for-manchester-citys-future-plans/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01203-%0,66
Boost
BOOST$0,10114+%0,67
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01742-%9,83
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0,01555+%0,58
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01466-%0,74
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,0141+%1,24
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans