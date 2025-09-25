The post A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It feels like we don’t hear all that much from actor John Boyega that much, outside of when he’s talking about Star Wars as of late. And in a recent Popverse interview, he went so far as to rework the entire trilogy, in terms of what he’d do differently, as he’s been vocal about what he believed went wrong with the original. Here’s what he said: “It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We’re not doing that. The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton.” “Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock … Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more” By the end of the trilogy, all three major Star Wars leads are dead. Han Solo killed by his son, Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker fading into the ether after force projecting himself to face Kylo Ren. Leia had to be written off due to the tragic death of Carrie Fisher during the production of the trilogy. So Boyega would halt at least the first two deaths, as it did come off as strange that “passing the baton” was mainly killing all the big characters. He continues: “Our new characters will not be overpowered in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it… No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise.” This is likely a reference to both Rey and himself. Rey was frequently criticized as a “Mary Sue,” possessing immense power and skill in everything from flying to fighting to the force despite growing up as… The post A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It feels like we don’t hear all that much from actor John Boyega that much, outside of when he’s talking about Star Wars as of late. And in a recent Popverse interview, he went so far as to rework the entire trilogy, in terms of what he’d do differently, as he’s been vocal about what he believed went wrong with the original. Here’s what he said: “It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We’re not doing that. The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton.” “Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock … Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more” By the end of the trilogy, all three major Star Wars leads are dead. Han Solo killed by his son, Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker fading into the ether after force projecting himself to face Kylo Ren. Leia had to be written off due to the tragic death of Carrie Fisher during the production of the trilogy. So Boyega would halt at least the first two deaths, as it did come off as strange that “passing the baton” was mainly killing all the big characters. He continues: “Our new characters will not be overpowered in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it… No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise.” This is likely a reference to both Rey and himself. Rey was frequently criticized as a “Mary Sue,” possessing immense power and skill in everything from flying to fighting to the force despite growing up as…

A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:37
DAR Open Network
D$0.0313+2.82%
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.32%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00414-1.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0848-0.69%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0158+4.35%
Starpower
STAR$0.12689-1.39%

It feels like we don’t hear all that much from actor John Boyega that much, outside of when he’s talking about Star Wars as of late. And in a recent Popverse interview, he went so far as to rework the entire trilogy, in terms of what he’d do differently, as he’s been vocal about what he believed went wrong with the original.

Here’s what he said:

By the end of the trilogy, all three major Star Wars leads are dead. Han Solo killed by his son, Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker fading into the ether after force projecting himself to face Kylo Ren. Leia had to be written off due to the tragic death of Carrie Fisher during the production of the trilogy. So Boyega would halt at least the first two deaths, as it did come off as strange that “passing the baton” was mainly killing all the big characters. He continues:

This is likely a reference to both Rey and himself. Rey was frequently criticized as a “Mary Sue,” possessing immense power and skill in everything from flying to fighting to the force despite growing up as a loner scavenger. And Boyega’s Finn was criticized for somehow knowing how to expertly wield a lightsaber against Kylo Ren the first time he picked one up. Boyega didn’t say it this time, but he’s been vocal in the past about his disappointment that Finn seemed clearly written to be force-sensitive, but nothing at all ever came of that. More:

The Force Unleashed

Lucasarts

The Old Republic has many, at least formerly canon stories, but it was also highlighted in a series of beloved video games. He also cites another game, Force Unleashed, which starred an incredibly powerful (honestly overpowered) apprentice to Darth Vader, Starkiller. I remember at one point crashing an entire Star Destroyer using the force. Sort of an odd pick for a story to dive into, but sure.

I don’t blame Boyega for being dissatisfied with the films and the part he was relegated to after a promising start. But yes, he’s right about larger issues with the film that had nothing to do with him as well. He’s said he would return to the series if asked, but as of now, it’s not clear if there is a movie actively being produced in that time period.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/24/a-star-wars-actor-rewrites-the-entire-new-trilogy-they-starred-in/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4727+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+3.11%
MetYa
MET$0.2324+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.016504+32.33%
Union
U$0.010235+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+1.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO