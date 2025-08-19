Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/19 00:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.474-4.55%
Threshold
T$0.0159-3.34%
Solana
SOL$178.31-3.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.05047+2.41%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.36-4.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006283-8.94%

The altcoin season remains selective, but three names are capturing attention for different reasons. Chainlink provides infrastructure support, Pi draws speculative interest, and Solana benefits from ecosystem activity.

Market conditions suggest traders are still cautious. Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, and Ethereum flows continue to drive attention toward DeFi and Layer-2 networks. In that context, rotation into altcoins has been narrow, but tokens with liquidity, narratives, or active infrastructure use are beginning to stand out.

Chainlink Holds Infrastructure Value

Chainlink (LINK) is trading near $25, with daily volume around $3.2 billion and a market cap close to $17.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has gained about 15% over the past week.

Analysts expect the August price range to stay between $15.90 and $18.10, with wider projections ranging from $26 to $32 by the end of the year. These figures come from sources like CoinCodex and Cryptopolitan, providing a consistent basis for the outlook.

LINK’s role as a DeFi utility token underpins its steady movement. Its price action reflects usage trends like oracle demand rather than speculative cycles. Supply remains stable, and governance still anchors protocol behavior.

Pi Coin Remains Speculative

Pi (PI) is sitting near $0.36, with volatility but no clear breakout. The trading range between $0.32 and $0.37 remains intact unless momentum pushes above the 20-day EMA, currently near $0.40.

Forecasts see limited movement in the short term, with the RSI indicating that momentum has stalled. Pi’s activity derives from community attention and narrative rather than real-world utility. Despite occasional spikes, it continues to trade within a baseline range.

Solana Gains on Activity

Solana (SOL) trades close to $181, showing a mere 1% weekly gain. Daily volume exceeds $6.2 billion, and market value is near $98 billion. Exchange listings and on-chain metrics indicate growing developer activity across NFTs and DeFi.

Solana Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Technical indicators place support near $175–$185, and resistance levels lie in the $209–$213 zone. Some forecasters expect breakout moves if volume persists, though trading signs remain moderate.

What That Means for Altcoin Season

Chainlink rides practical infrastructure use, Pi offers a speculative angle, and Solana brings ecosystem depth. Each is drawing interest differently during this selective altseason.

Rotations are not driven by hype. Instead, token flows align with usage patterns and ecosystem signs. As weekend liquidity arrives, volume and open interest patterns may confirm whether capital is shifting more broadly.

If inflows continue, tokens favored in this scenario may receive proportionate attention. Chainlink’s price is linked to DeFi demand, Pi’s narrative traction, and Solana’s on-chain velocity offer distinct entry points.

A broader altcoin season will likely follow if data supports rotation. Until then, these three provide insights into how capital is distributed in this phase—one token demonstrates infrastructure resilience, another speculative movement, and the third growing ecosystem activity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M