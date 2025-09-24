Asian markets open in red: Nikkei 225, Kospi 100 slips amid Wall Street losses

Asian markets slipped at the open on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street’s overnight retreat and a wave of caution spreading across global markets.

Sentiment remains fragile, with investors worried by conflicting signals from the US Federal Reserve and persistent fears over inflation, weak factory data, and the potential fallout from China’s property sector.

The region’s traders are recalibrating their risk, spooked by oil’s second straight day of gains and currency swings that reflect just how jittery things have become.

Incoming headlines about central banks, interest rates, and geopolitical jitters are keeping risk appetite in check across Asia’s major benchmarks.

Asian markets: Nikkei 225 & Kospi 100

Japanese and Korean equities led the early declines as trading picked up following a regional holiday.

The Nikkei 225 slipped around 0.48% to trade near the 45,275 level by mid-morning, erasing Monday’s gains after a subdued lead from US markets.

Factory data continues to dampen spirits in Tokyo, with September manufacturing activity contracting and services expanding at a slower clip, putting extra pressure on heavyweight stocks like Sony Group and Advantest.

Even as the Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, there’s a sense the AI-inspired rally may be fading, and investor nerves are showing ahead of the central bank’s plans to offload ETF and J-REIT holdings.

South Korea’s Kospi 100 wrestled with a similar headwind, edging down by roughly 0.90% after early optimism fizzled with Wall Street’s tech reversal and local export data failing to impress.

Key players in the semiconductor and auto sectors saw outflows as traders reassessed sector outlooks, and foreign investors continued to trim risk.

Both indexes remain up year-to-date, but September’s volatility has brought the market’s nerves into sharp focus for traders hoping to avoid further shakeouts before Q4.

Hang Seng, China CSI, and India’s outlook

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened flat before slipping, trading to around 26,159, down nearly 0.7% as thin volumes, typhoon worries, and tepid Chinese demand weighed on sentiment.

Authorities are bracing for more choppy action as China’s CSI benchmarks remain in corrective territory, pressured by ongoing property market concerns and mixed signals on stimulus.

The mainland’s CSI 300 drifted, reflecting cautious trading and a wait-and-see stance on further government support for beleaguered developers and tech stocks.

Expectations for India’s Sensex and Nifty 50 are firmly in the spotlight this morning.

After ending Tuesday flat with a slight negative bias, Indian indices are tipped for a subdued open as US and Asian market declines filter through.

Financials, autos, and metals have shown some resilience, but sustained foreign outflows and a weak rupee are holding back broader enthusiasm.

Volatility, currency weakness, and policy haze mean traders are approaching Wednesday with caution, watching for triggers from global macro headlines, central bank updates, and sector rotation.

The post Asian markets open in red: Nikkei 225, Kospi 100 slips amid Wall Street losses appeared first on Invezz