Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/04 16:22
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006249-1.01%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000766+0.92%

Bad actors have started using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malicious software and code, and are therefore able to bypass traditional security scans using this novel technique.

Summary
  • The npm packages use Ethereum smart contracts to hide malicious payloads.
  • Researchers believe it is part of a larger campaign that primarily operates through GitHub.

Researchers at ReversingLabs have flagged a new open-source malware that has been deployed across the Node Package Manager (NPM) repository, where it uses obfuscated scripts and smart contracts to fetch command-and-control server URLs that deliver malicious payloads onto compromised systems.

The NPM package repository is a widely used platform for distributing JavaScript libraries and tools. Over the past few years, it has increasingly become a target for software supply chain attacks as hackers are able to trick developers into integrating malicious dependencies into their projects via this method.

According to ReversingLabs, a new strain of open-source malware was found hidden in two npm packages named colortoolsv2 and mimelib2. The packages were found to be using Ethereum smart contracts to remotely load malicious commands and install downloader malware on infected systems.

Both the packages first surfaced in July and function as simple downloaders at first glance. However, instead of directly hosting malicious links, those packages would query the blockchain to fetch URLs when installed.

Subsequently, the retrieved URLs would connect to attacker-controlled command-and-control servers, which then delivered a second-stage payload. Typically, these malicious payloads are designed to exfiltrate sensitive data, install remote access tools, or serve as entry points for a larger attack.

Researchers at ReversingLabs claimed the packages were published as part of a broader campaign targeting open-source ecosystems like npm and GitHub, where attackers relied on social engineering and deceptive project setups to target developers into integrating the malicious code into real-world applications. 

Infrastructure-level attacks are evolving

Threat actors have long employed infrastructure-level tactics that are harder to detect. A separate report from ReversingLabs published earlier this year found a trojanized npm package that scanned systems for installed wallets like Atomic and Exodus and silently redirected transactions to attacker-controlled addresses.

Meanwhile, the infamous North Korean hacking group Lazarus was observed deploying its own malicious npm packages earlier this year.

Another incident flagged by security firm Slowmist in 2024 revealed a scam using a malicious Ethereum remote procedure call (RPC) function to deceive users of the imToken wallet.

However, unlike the previous attack vectors, the new campaign discovered by ReversingLabs separates itself by using “ethereum smart contracts to host the URLs where malicious commands are located,” the report noted. 

ReversingLabs urged developers to exercise caution when interacting with npm libraries and third-party packages.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.20%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01303-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Share
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.351-0.72%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-20.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-1.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Share
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-3.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Share

Trending News

More

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

ABTC's IPO is a roller coaster ride, adding another "crypto ATM" to the Trump family