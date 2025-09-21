The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale already raising over $25,650,000.

LILPEPE presale is at stage 13 is now open. Stages 1–12 are already sold out, with $25,475,000 raised in those stages. Each token is currently priced at $0.0022 in stage 13, and stage 14 will open soon with a price increase to $0.0023. These milestones highlight how Little Pepe is rapidly building demand and setting itself apart as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Little Pepe Gaining Unstoppable Traction

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has finalized its audit by FreshCoins.io, earning a score of 81.55 out of 100 with no critical issues found. This confirms the project’s secure foundation, supported further by a Certik audit. The project has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, boosting visibility at a crucial moment. What sets LILPEPE apart is its Layer 2 chain dedicated solely to meme coins, where transactions are cheaper and faster than competitors. Additionally, the chain is designed to block sniper bots, which makes it more appealing for fair investors.

Moreover, LILPEPE is preparing to launch its own meme coin launchpad, a feature no rival project currently offers. Anonymous experts who have previously guided top meme tokens are backing its growth. To add to the excitement, the project has confirmed listings on two leading centralized exchanges at launch. It is also planning a future listing on the biggest exchange in the world. Such steps show the depth of preparation behind LILPEPE’s rise.

The presale hype is also being fueled by community-driven events. The $777,000 giveaway will reward 10 winners with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. Alongside this, participants from stage 12 through stage 17 are competing for massive ETH prizes.

The biggest buyer will earn 5 ETH, the second-largest 3 ETH, and the third-largest 2 ETH, while 15 lucky buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Every holder automatically qualifies for the $777k giveaway, creating further incentives to join now.

Transitioning to broader trends, the “ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun–Aug 2025)” has revealed soaring interest in Little Pepe. Demand peaked near 100 in August, while Pepe and Dogecoin lingered between 40–70, and Shiba Inu stayed below 50. This data shows how Little Pepe has captured the spotlight, outpacing its competitors at the perfect time.

Shiba Inu Holders Losing Faith

Shiba Inu’s recent rally to $0.00001291 looked promising on the surface, but heavy selling has already shaken confidence. Long-term holders offloaded 906 billion SHIB, worth $11.6 million, into exchanges over five days. This activity has weakened trust in the token’s ability to sustain momentum.

While Shiba Inu has managed to touch a three-week high, its reliance on long-term holder support is now clear. If the current selling pressure continues, the support level at $0.00001285 may collapse, leaving prices vulnerable to $0.00001182. Even if a rebound pushes SHIB to $0.00001391, confidence among investors has already been dented. In 2025, when assessing what crypto to buy now, Shiba Inu no longer appears sustainable compared to stronger meme coin projects.

Pepe Unable to Hold Ground

Pepe has also faced difficulty sustaining value. A massive whale dump of 500 billion PEPE, worth about $4.8 million, dragged the price down to $0.0000094 last month. This put its $0.00001 support level in jeopardy, as daily active wallets fell below 3,000. Trading volumes have slowed, leaving experts warning of possible drops to $0.0000090 or even $0.0000085.

Even if a short-term bounce lifts Pepe to $0.0000115, the broader technical picture remains bearish. Moving averages continue pointing down, while the token struggles to remain relevant in the expanding meme coin sector. When compared with Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is offering innovation and security, Pepe looks less like the best crypto to invest in and more like a project fading in importance.

Why Little Pepe Stands Out

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has positioned itself as more than a speculative meme coin. Its audit results, exchange plans, and Layer 2 development show structured growth. The project has also shown strong presale momentum, raising over $25,650,000 as stage 13 continues. The presale design ensures early investors buy in at the lowest price, with each stage increasing in cost. A launch price prediction between $0.50 and $5 in 2025 has been discussed by market watchers, signaling the potential for enormous gains.

For anyone asking what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in during 2025, the answer lies in momentum, utility, and security. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already checked these boxes. Shiba Inu and Pepe are struggling with confidence and technical weakness, while LILPEPE has surged ahead with innovation, listings, and a dedicated community. Investors now have clarity on the best crypto to buy.

The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.