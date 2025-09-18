blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:22
DAR Open Network
D$0.03631+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$57.62+4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833+1.27%
Tezos
XTZ$0.784+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468+2.88%
LiveArt
ART$0.02611-2.68%

This November, Berlin will host a three day showcase featuring over 200 digital artists showcasing their art from some the largest marketplaces on the Tezos blockchain. Here are some highlights you can look forward to from the exhibition.

Summary

  • Art on Tezos 2025 is a three-day showcase in Berlin, Germany which showcases artwork from more than 200 artists from the Tezos blockchain.
  • The list of artists include Lauren Lee McCarthy, Kevin Abosch, Memo Akten, Ilya Bliznets, Olga Shpak, and suisoichi.

Art on Tezos is a three-day showcase that will be held in Berlin, Germany, from November 6 to 9, 2025. The event will feature exhibitions, artist-led projects, and film screenings, highlighting the growing range of artistic practices emerging on the Tezos blockchain.

Art on Tezos (XTZ) brings together an eclectic mix of participants at the intersection of digital art and blockchain. Among the list of participants include American artist and computer programmer Lauren Lee McCarthy and Irish conceptual artist Kevin Abosch.

With more than 200 artists and their works taking center stage, Art on Tezos aims to present a dynamic portrait of the diversity and innovation shaping today’s digital art scene, maturing well beyond the initial 2021 hype.

The exhibition comes at a tenuous time for digital art, with both the recent announcement of Christie’s shuttering its dedicated NFT division, coupled with low floor prices for NFT collections once considered the canon of crypto art.

Yet Tezos with its focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and its relatively low mint price has bucked this trend. That has fostered a strong and robust community and ecosystem visible via vibrant platforms like fx(hash), objkt.com and teia, alongside partnerships with leading contemporary art institutions—such as MoMA and Musée d’Orsay—now collaborate on Tezos-based projects, reinforcing the blockchain’s cultural relevance

“Art on Tezos: Berlin demonstrates what’s possible when artists, curators, collectors, and platforms come together with a shared vision,” Head of Arts Trilitech, Aleksandra Artamonovskaja, told crypto.news in an email.

“This event is not just about spotlighting individual works but mapping the possibilities of digital art, and celebrating the ecosystem that makes them possible. The diversity of partners involved reflects the collaborative, experimental spirit that defines Tezos as a home for art in the digital age, and we’re proud to bring this global community together”

Crypto.news has been granted a special sneak peek at some of the digital art that will be featured in the exhibition and the artists behind these dynamic pieces.

Artworks to look out for at Art on Tezos 2025:

‘Deeper Meditations #1,’ 2021 by Memo Akten

Memo Akten, Still from ‘Deeper Meditations #1’, 2021, Generative video | Source: Art on Tezos

Created by computational artist Memo Akten, Deeper Meditations #1 is described as an exploration into the minds of an artificial neural network displayed through a generative video. Pictured above is a still image from that video.

A continuation of Memo Akten’s past series’ such as Journey through the layers of the mind (2015), Learning to See (2017) and Deep Meditations (2018), the piece is featured on the Tezos marketplace objkt and was created using VQGAN+CLIP. His artworks will be on display at Art on Tezos 2025.

Memo Akten (@memoakten)

Memo Akten is a multidisciplinary artist, researcher, and computer scientist working with technologies such as AI, sound, video, performance, and installations. His work incorporates themes of human-machine entanglements as well as the cultural, social, and ecological impacts of contemporary techno-lifestyles.

‘Autumn,’ 2025 by Ilya Bliznets

Ilya Bliznets, ‘Autumn’, 2025, AI, digital painting, and collage | Source: Art on Tezos

This piece is part of Ilya Bliznets larger four-part series called “Seasons,” which also features Spring, Winter and Summer which was minted just this year. The digital artwork is described as an AI digital painting and collage. It blends different elements within the frame to form the artwork’s unique formation. His artworks will be on display at Art on Tezos 2025.

Ilya Bliznets (@ilyabliznets)

Ilya Bliznets is an artist working in the field of digital figurative painting. His practice combines AI-generated imagery with manual post-processing in Photoshop. So far, Ilya Bliznets has about 183 creations on display in the Tezos NFT marketplace objkt, with many of them sporting similar themes of abstract art that blends together AI generated elements with a human touch.

‘Born out of water,’ 2025 by Olga Shpak

Olga Shpak, ‘Born out of water’, 2025, Photograph | Source: Art on Tezos

According to the digital artwork’s description, this ultra-realistic photograph depicts a human within a watery tank. Olga Shpak dedicated the artwork to women and the creation of new life. The artist uses the image as a medium to envision a future when life is created through plant juice and other water elements. This artwork will be on display at Art on Tezos 2025.

Olga Shpak (@OlgaShpakArt)

Olga Shpak is described as a conceptual staged art photography artist, using images to capture everyday moments with a conceptual or symbolic layer. Her photography leans more toward portraiture, fashion or beauty‐oriented, fine art while mixing aesthetic expression with commentary.

‘Chameleon Puzzle,’ by suisoichi

suisoichi, ‘Chameleon Puzzle’, 2025, Digital drawing | Art on Tezos

Chameleon Puzzle by digital artist suisoichi is a surreal, dreamlike composition blending celestial motifs, abstract creatures, and cryptic text. The piece features golden, mask-like eyes emerging from cloudy forms, punctuated by vibrant red, blue, green, and yellow orbs. The artwork, which will be featured in Art on Tezos 2025, was conceived through a combination of digital drawing and effects.

suisoichi (@suisoichi)

Suisoichi is a digital artist known online for creating pixel art, digital drawings, and GIFs with a surreal, experimental edge often infused with anime-inspired elements. He describes himself as an image and gif maker working under the alias suisoichi. A site linked to his page features a series of “dirty pixel art” created by suisoichi using MSpaint and GNU Image Manipulation Program or GIMP.

Source: https://crypto.news/sneak-peak-blockchain-meets-contemporary-art-at-tezos-berlin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin