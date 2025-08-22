CFTC launches second ‘Crypto Sprint’ to advance White House push

The CFTC is seeking public input on how it can more effectively regulate spot crypto trading as part of its second “crypto sprint” initiative to advance the White House’s crypto agenda.

The US commodities regulator has launched its second “crypto sprint” to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, this time focusing on stakeholder engagement.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is seeking public input from crypto market participants on how it can better regulate spot crypto trading, the acting chair Caroline D. Pham said on Thursday.

“The public feedback will assist the CFTC in carefully considering relevant issues for leveraged, margined or financed retail trading on a CFTC-registered exchange,” Pham said.

