Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 22:31
Bitcoin
BTC$114,468.34-0.38%
Edge
EDGE$0.53539-12.69%
Wilder World
WILD$0.4081+4.26%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5679-1.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003934+10.59%

Bitcoin’s wild swings have investors on edge. After hitting a fresh all-time high just last Thursday, BTC has already dropped over $10,000 in a single week, leaving traders scrambling for stability. Analysts point to a slowdown in demand across the market as the main culprit. Meanwhile, Dogecoin, once the darling of meme traders, is also showing signs of price slippage, as enthusiasm cools and buyers hesitate. 

Into this turbulence steps Layer Brett ($LBRETT), offering a fast, low-cost Ethereum Layer 2 alternative with massive staking rewards. Here, we will see why investors from both Bitcoin and Dogecoin camps are now rotating to Brett, chasing fresh upside in a meme-powered, high-speed ecosystem.

Bitcoin demand slows as prices tumble

As mentioned earlier, Bitcoin dropped over $10,000 in just a week after hitting a new all-time high last Thursday. Analysts point to a slowdown in overall demand, including purchases from ETFs and strategic buyers, as the main reason behind the sharp correction. On-chain metrics also mirror this pattern, showing that market-wide interest has cooled considerably.

CryptoQuant data highlights the shift: Bitcoin’s Apparent Demand metric fell from 147.37K on August 1 to just 64.79K by August 20, nearly halving in just weeks. Net flows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs swung from seven consecutive days of inflows to net outflows last Thursday, while daily trading activity remained volatile.

With Bitcoin’s price now returning to early August levels and market sentiment softening, investors are closely watching macro catalysts, like potential Fed rate cuts, to see if the slowdown will reverse or if further corrections lie ahead.

Dogecoin wobbles as key holders exit

Dogecoin price has been showing cracks recently, dipping 2% and flirting with a potential 15% slide toward $0.18 if support at $0.21 fails. On-chain metrics reveal that two important holder cohorts, 1–3 months and 6–12 months, are reducing their positions, signaling that mid- and long-term believers are losing confidence in near-term gains.

Even though 76.95% of Dogecoin’s supply is still in profit, this high level historically triggers sell-offs. The HODL Waves indicate that holders aren’t just taking profits; they’re stepping back during a dip, which adds pressure to Doge’s price. Technical indicators like the Bull-Bear Power confirm that sellers are currently dominating the market.

With retail participation weakening and mid-term conviction waning, Dogecoin price faces further downside risks. It’s no surprise that cautious investors are seeking alternatives, which helps explain why many Dogecoin holders are rotating into Layer Brett for fresh upside.

Investors flock to Layer Brett for next-level gains

It’s a familiar story in crypto: early believers in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana spotted opportunities before the mainstream caught on. Now, the same pattern is emerging with Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Taking the original Brett meme coin concept and transforming it into a high-utility Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Brett combines speed, scalability, and community rewards, the kind of upgrade traders have been waiting for.

With presale tokens priced at just $0.0047 and nearly 5.33k% staking rewards on offer, early participants are enjoying the “garage-stage” excitement reminiscent of early Solana or even Shiba Inu runs. Add $917,616 already raised, decentralized self-custody, and cross-chain bridging, and it’s clear why investors are paying attention.

Layer Brett also sweetens the deal with gamified staking, community incentives, and a $1 million giveaway, proving that meme energy can coexist with serious utility. For traders chasing fresh upside, this is where the buzz is happening.

Final thoughts

As Bitcoin faces steep corrections and Dogecoin shows signs of cooling, investors are seeking safer, high-upside alternatives. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) offers exactly that: a fast, low-cost Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin with massive staking rewards and full community control. 

With presale access, gamified staking, and a $1 million giveaway, early participants are getting a “garage-stage” opportunity reminiscent of Shiba Inu and Solana’s early runs. For traders chasing fresh upside, Brett is where meme energy meets real utility.

