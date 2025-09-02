Conflux Fund plans to collaborate with listed companies to promote ecosystem development

PANews reported on September 2nd that the Conflux Forum has proposed authorizing the Ecosystem Fund to engage in strategic collaboration with global listed companies, covering areas such as digital asset treasuries (DATs), POS node operations, on-chain liquidity, and RWA asset management. CFX tokens injected into the listed company treasuries will have a lock-up period of no less than four years. This proposal will soon be subject to a community governance vote to solicit member feedback.

