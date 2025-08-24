Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc

Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE), the beloved meme coin, has long been chasing the elusive $1 milestone. Despite periodic bursts of momentum, DOGE has struggled to sustain rallies above key resistance levels.

Investors are now questioning whether 2025 could finally be the year that Dogecoin breaks through the psychological barrier.

At the same time, attention within the crypto community is shifting toward smaller-cap projects with powerful catalysts. One of the standout newcomers is DeSoc, a decentralized social media (DeFi-powered) platform that rewards creators with real revenue sharing. With Shiba Inu investors increasingly diversifying, DeSoc’s rise could prove to be one of the most disruptive stories of the year.

Cardano (ADA): Momentum Slows As Traders Wait For Catalysts

Cardano’s (ADA) recent performance highlights the risks of waiting for delayed upgrades and fading retail enthusiasm. While whales continue to accumulate ADA by moving tokens off exchanges, overall market conviction has weakened. Traders are watching closely for major milestones in total value locked (TVL) or network development, but the lack of near-term catalysts has cooled momentum.

Although Cardano remains a long-term bet thanks to its research-driven ethos and staking base, many investors are now hunting for projects that offer faster growth cycles and more immediate use cases.

DeSoc: The New Era of Decentralized Social Media

Enter DeSoc, the latest entrant into the crypto spotlight. Unlike traditional social media giants, DeSoc combines the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a creator-first platform. Users are rewarded for engagement, while creators benefit from real revenue sharing opportunities, transforming how digital communities thrive.

DeSoc has already raised over $10 million, with its presale quickly approaching its final week. This rapid fundraising momentum signals strong investor demand and sets the stage for explosive growth when the platform fully launches. The presale buzz is reminiscent of early-stage success stories in crypto that later multiplied in value.

Key highlights of DeSoc include:

Creator Rewards & Revenue Sharing: A system that pays users and creators directly.

DeFi Integration: Enhanced token utility through staking and participation.

Strong Early Adoption: Over $10 million raised, with high presale engagement.

As Shiba Inu holders explore new opportunities, DeSoc could become the project that captures their attention—much like Dogecoin once did during its early hype cycles.

Can Dogecoin Hit $1?

Dogecoin’s journey to $1 is not impossible, but it hinges on broader crypto market sentiment and new waves of adoption. While DOGE still benefits from community strength and occasional celebrity endorsements, investors are increasingly mindful of projects like DeSoc that offer clear utility, real-world revenue models, and long-term scalability.

If the crypto market rallies in 2025, DOGE may finally inch closer to the $1 target. However, the spotlight is undeniably shifting toward innovative platforms with disruptive potential where DeSoc is leading the charge.

🚀 Check out the DeSoc presale at https://desoc.space

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article