Crypto VC Funding: Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D.

Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution.

Summary Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution

Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise

RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total

Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity:

Fnality International

Raised $136 million in a Series C round

Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system

The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi

The project has raised $344.2 million so far

Zerohash

Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round

The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider

Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi

RedotPay

RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion

The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures

The project has raised $87 million so far

Bastion

Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round

Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors

Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next

Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far

Raiku

Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round

Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction

Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built

Projects < $10 Million