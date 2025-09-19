Demián Bichir Hunts Jack The Ripper In ‘El Dentista’​ Premiering On​ ViX

Demián Bichir in a scene from “El Dentista.” ViX/TelevisaUnivision

What if Jack the Ripper made his way to Mexico to continue his gruesome killings? That’s the unique premise behind El Dentista, starring Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, A Better Life), alongside Camila Sodi (Cualquier parecido, Luis Miguel: The Series) and Alberto Ammann (Narcos, Upon Entry).

The eight-episode thriller, which premieres September 19 on ViX, follows Nolasco Black (Bichir), a forensic dentist investigating brutal murders in 19th century Veracruz who discovers evidence that the infamous London killer has crossed the Atlantic.

“That alone drew me into this character,” says Bichir. “I never played a dentist before in my life. I never thought that could be an interesting character.”

Bichir is no stranger to complex characters. But with El Dentista, he says he found a story that pushed him outside his “comfort zone” and into a world where science, grief, and the supernatural collide.

“What I always look for is a solid story, a bulletproof type of production team and of course, a character that can be, in different ways, memorable,” he says.

Adapted from Chilean author Julio Rojas’s novel El visitante extranjero (The Foreign Visitor), the series blends period atmosphere with psychological terror, exploring themes that resonated deeply with the actor.

“Because this is not only about a crazy guy who is a serial killer of women. It’s about the violence that women have experienced throughout life, throughout generations and throughout centuries, even now, even today.”

Camila Sodi as Sofía and Demian Bichir as Nolasco team up to chase a serial killer in Veracruz targeting women. ViX/TelevisaUnivision

Story and Characters Built on Grief and Complexity

Nolasco Black carries deep personal trauma, mourning his late wife while using his expertise in forensic dentistry to solve crimes. The character’s scientific background becomes crucial to the investigation.

“He’s an expert on what…anybody’s teeth can tell you. There’s a story behind every single one of those little pieces in the body,” Bichir explains. “Even if you burn it, it will stay there forever. Even if you are incinerated, your teeth will remain there. And that will tell you a story.”

But Nolasco isn’t just a man of science. The series explores his encounters with the supernatural through the mysterious Flammarion Society, where he makes contact with his deceased wife.

“He becomes amazed by this session that he attends in which he has contact with his late wife. And to me, that’s part of the richness of the character,” Bichir says.

While Nolasco’s grief drives him toward the unknown, the actor says it also reflects a universal truth: “Pretty much every human being will experience the loss of a loved one at some point. That’s the nature of life, and human beings react differently.”

The character’s complexity extends to his darker impulses and coping mechanisms.

“He is a character with so many layers and so many colors and tonalities….He’s totally tri-dimensional. I don’t believe in black or white. I don’t believe in good characters or bad characters. We’re all human beings and human beings are all of that. We have different layers and different colors.”

Alberto Ammann is a British serial killer in “El Dentista.” Could he be Jack the Ripper? ViX/TelevisaUnivision

The enduring mystery of Jack the Ripper’s identity adds another layer of intrigue. Why did he stop his killing spree at the end of 1888? Or did he?

“There’s this big theory that he actually got on a boat and crossed the ocean and came to this side of the planet,” Bichir notes.

Despite its dark themes, El Dentista also weaves in romance through Nolasco’s relationship with Sofía, a brilliant chemist played by Camila Sodi.

“That’s another great element in this series, because back in the day, women were not allowed to do much. They were not allowed to get educated,” Bichir says. “She is a scientist and she begins collaborating with Nolasco Black to find what’s happening and how to catch this killer.”

El Dentista Marks Bichir’s Return to Spanish-Language Series

For Bichir, who seamlessly moves between English and Spanish-language projects, El Dentista represented a long-awaited return to his roots.

“It’s been a long time since I did many things in Spanish and I’ve been looking for a project in Spanish for such a long time.​ It’s my home, you know, it’s my natural element. That’s where I feel like a fish in the water,” he says. ​”I’m very, very proud to have found El Dentista​.”

Demián Bichir as Nolasco Black, shares his expertise in forensic dentistry. ViX/TelevisaUnivision

As both star and executive producer, Bichir was deeply involved in shaping the series.

“It’s not only your work as an actor, my lines, my character…but also what’s happening around the entire production. It’s a lot of work. But I like to do that. I always enjoy that very much because you’re also a problem solver on set. I’m not a producer because I want special treatment or I want to have all the comfort. No, it’s exactly the opposite. I want to be a producer in pretty much everything I do so I’m sure that my voice is taken into consideration.”

He explains it’s all about having “a vote in the entire process.”

The ViX co-production with Movistar Plus+, produced by Fabula, the company founded by Academy Award winners Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín, brings together talent from across Latin America. The cast also features Dagoberto Gama, Ianis Guerrero, Claudia Ramírez, Carlos Aragón, Lisa Owen, and Natasha Dupeyrón.

Directors Israel Adrián Caetano and Hari Sama created what Bichir calls a seamless vision across all episodes.

“I couldn’t wait to literally sink my teeth in​to this material,” says the show’s star​ about signing on to the project.

All episodes of El Dentista drop September 19, streaming exclusively on ViX in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with English subtitles available.