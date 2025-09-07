Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts

For investors, it feels like a moment of choice: stick with the familiar memes or step into a GambleFi project where deflationary tokenomics and real revenue drive returns.

The presale ending announcement in just 24 days has only intensified the urgency, with Rollblock being described time and again as one of the best cryptos to invest in this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): Presale Countdown Sparks Urgency

Rollblock (RBLK) is not an idea waiting to launch, but a fully live GambleFi platform that has already processed more than $15 million in wagers.

From poker to blackjack and a sports prediction league covering thousands of live fixtures, the platform combines entertainment with the transparency of blockchain interoperability.

RBLK ties investor upside directly to its performance through buyback-and-burn mechanics. Each week, up to 30% of revenue is used to buy RBLK from the market, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned. That model ensures shrinking supply while holders earn weekly rewards and can stake crypto for up to 30% APY.

With fiat on-ramps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Visa already integrated, Rollblock is positioned as one of the top cryptocurrencies in the emerging GambleFi sector.

Presale has raised over $11.5 million, 83% of tokens sold

Early adopters already up 500% on entry price

20% purchase bonus live until close

Licensed and audited platform with real users

The presale ending date will be announced in just 24 days, and analysts expect major exchange listings to follow later this year. With supply capped at 1 billion tokens, Rollblock is framed as an undervalued crypto with crypto moonshot potential.

For further insight, Professor Crypto recently released a full YouTube breakdown on Rollblock’s staking, GambleFi mechanics, and deflationary tokenomics.

Dogecoin: Treasury Backing Meets Stubborn Resistance

Dogecoin has climbed 0.9% this week but faces challenges at resistance. As BlockSavvy noted, “$DOGE is currently trading at $0.214, reflecting short-term weakness after a recent push toward $0.222.”

Despite near-term uncertainty, Dogecoin gained a boost from CleanCore Solutions, which announced a $175 million Dogecoin treasury backed by 80 institutional investors. The Dogecoin Foundation and the House of DOGE are supporting the move, aiming to replicate Bitcoin’s success with treasuries and ETF-driven adoption.

Analysts suggest this could bring billions in institutional inflows and possibly push Dogecoin toward $1 if demand holds.

For Dogecoin, the mix of treasury adoption, ETF hopes, and institutional support could turn consolidation into breakout.

Shiba Inu: Cross-Chain Momentum Meets Technical Pressure

Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001230 today.

Analyst Phursey observed, “$SHIB is trading in a descending triangle with support around $0.000012. A breakout above $0.000014 could trigger a rally toward $0.000026.”

On the fundamentals side, SHIB has added cross-chain lending via Chainlink, with Folks Finance offering an impressive 9.13% APY. The ShibBurn initiative continues reducing supply, while community events like the Shiba Inu President election keep momentum high. These developments create a supportive backdrop for mass adoption, even as technical charts show near-term risks.

Comparing Rollblock With Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Metric Rollblock (RBLK) Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Current Price $0.068 $0.2166 $0.00001230 Market Cap Presale Stage $32.67B $7.24B Total Supply 1B 150.81B 589.5T Revenue Share Yes (30% weekly) No No Deflationary Model Yes (burn + buyback) No Partial (burns)

This comparison highlights Rollblock’s unique investment profile. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain among the best meme coins, RBLK stands out as one of the new crypto coins with high potential upside.

Why Rollblock Stands Out

By tying revenue, staking, and transparency together, Rollblock looks like the next big crypto for investors tired of speculation without substance. With its presale nearly closed and exchange listings looming, Rollblock is positioning itself as the best long-term crypto bet for those seeking asymmetric gains.

For investors weighing where to put their next dollar, the answer feels clearer with each passing day: Rollblock offers the upside that DOGE and SHIB simply cannot match in 2025.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

