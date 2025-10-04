ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN anchor Erin Burnett CNN There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself. That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media. When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different. “They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way. “It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.” Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.… The post Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN anchor Erin Burnett CNN There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself. That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media. When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different. “They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way. “It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.” Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.…

Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:31
COM
COM$0,004788+9,99%
DAR Open Network
D$0,01867+6,99%
CATCH
CATCH$0,003711+3,08%
Sign
SIGN$0,0369-2,40%
Factor
FACT$1,41+8,46%

CNN anchor Erin Burnett

CNN

There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself.

That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media.

When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different.

“They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way.

“It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.”

Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN

Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden. The iPad was just one year old when Burnett debuted on CNN (and, speaking of Apple, 2011 was also the year Steve Jobs died). In terms of pop culture, 2011 also saw the debut of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Suffice it to say: Burnett has sustained the kind of longevity that’s increasingly rare in broadcast journalism — well, in journalism, period.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett, interviewing troops.

CNN

“We live in a world with more choices than ever for how people consume information,” she says. “That’s not all bad, but it makes trust and consistency more important.

“Legacy isn’t a bad word. A legacy means being there when people need you — having that reputation for fact-checking and gravity. That’s something to be proud of. When people have a collective need to experience something together — whether it’s tragedy or a beautiful moment — brands like CNN can still provide that.”

All that said, the 14-year milestone is also as personal as it is a professional one for her. “I got engaged the summer I came here. Getting married, having my children, raising them — it’s all happened here.” And parenthood, no surprise, has impacted her journalism. For one thing: “Being a parent makes the stories I cover more tangible, more raw.”

Over the years, Erin Burnett OutFront has covered everything from the Paris terror attack in 2015 to Hurricane Sandy, President Trump’s trade battles, and the war in Ukraine — the latter of which, she tells me, “has been very core to who we are.”

Burnett, in fact, was in Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022, and she also secured an interview the following year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During their conversation in Odessa, which took place outdoors, the president at one point marveled about the sound of the birds he could hear around him. “I can’t remember the last time I heard birds,” remarked Zelenskyy, who’d spent months surrounded by bodyguards, avoiding Russian assassination attempts, and visiting troops on the battlefield.

For Burnett, that moment — of the Ukrainian leader appreciating the simple pleasure of birdsong — “has always stayed with me.”

For as far as she’s come, meanwhile, it must also unfortunately be pointed out that the cable news landscape today is nothing like what it was back in 2011. Cord-cutting and streaming platforms have siphoned off millions of viewers — and the audience that’s left is not only more fragmented and polarized than ever. It’s also one that’s fast losing trust in traditional media.

CNN is also reckoning with its own particular kind of turbulence. The past decade has seen more than one ownership change at the network, and a third may be just around the corner. CEO David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance is said to be preparing a bid for the parent company of CNN, backed by the considerable fortune of his father (Oracle founder and chairman Larry Ellison). Burnett stresses to me, though, that some things change – but there’s also plenty that doesn’t.

“The industry is in seismic change, but what matters most is who you go through it with,” she says. “I love who I work with every day. Our core team has been there since the beginning… There’s something really powerful in having created something with people, and then being able to grow into it and fill the spaces together.

“We truly are friends, and we’ve been through so much in life together. That trust, that shared history — it matters so much.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2025/10/03/erin-burnett-on-14-years-at-cnn-and-what-it-really-means-to-be-outfront/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
1
1$0,02557-12,90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000055-5,17%
Ethereum
ETH$3.359,11+0,56%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:54
Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$1,91+1,70%
1
1$0,02557-12,90%
Solana
SOL$157,99-0,03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

PANews reported on September 18th that the Caldera Foundation announced the launch of the "Caldera Strategic Reserve": a specially established ERA reserve designed to support the long-term and stable growth of the Caldera ecosystem. The reserve accumulates funds by converting various sources of liquidity into ERA tokens. These sources include but are not limited to corporate partnerships, on-chain and off-chain revenue, liquidity provision fees, and other additional funding channels. The Foundation has already begun accumulating ERA tokens in the initial phase and has purchased 3.9 million tokens previously traded on the open market, which are now locked in the reserve. The Foundation stated that it has no plans to withdraw funds and that this is a long-term commitment.
ERA
ERA$0,259-14,77%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,27636-4,06%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0006433-2,30%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 08:58

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.096,31
$103.096,31$103.096,31

-0,60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.378,82
$3.378,82$3.378,82

-0,57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3026
$2,3026$2,3026

+1,15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,31
$160,31$160,31

-0,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1,0720
$1,0720$1,0720

-1,21%