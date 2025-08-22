Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.