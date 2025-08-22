Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

By: PANews
2025/08/22 11:50
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002103+0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00129+8.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021617-2.95%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-2.70%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011076-1.16%

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0126-11.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004853-0.61%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03928-1.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.01587-1.73%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007801-3.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001846-1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share
EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

European officials are accelerating digital euro plans, considering Ethereum or Solana, as they race to keep the currency competitive against US advances.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 13:05
Share

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue