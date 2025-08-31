Experts Pick 4 Cryptos Set To Skyrocket Like Solana (SOL) In September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 04:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.424-0.36%
Solana
SOL$200.86-1.36%
Kaspa
KAS$0.084799-0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.93-1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10329+2.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.012063+0.20%

As the crypto market enters September with renewed momentum, several tokens are positioning themselves for breakout moves. Solana (SOL) continues to be the benchmark for rapid gains but experts are closely watching four standout projects that could follow a similar trajectory. Of these, Layer Brett is emerging as the most attractive pick, supported by strong fundamentals and growing community attention.

1. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) – Leading the pack

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has quickly become one of the most talked-about tokens of late. Unlike many meme-driven assets, $LBRETT combines viral appeal with an expanding ecosystem that rewards community participation. Analysts argue that this dual foundation could drive significant growth as broader market sentiment improves. Compared to other trending coins, Layer Brett’s engagement metrics and liquidity suggest it could outperform peers in September, making it the primary pick for investors seeking Solana (SOL)-style gains.

2. Kaspa (KAS) – High-speed blockchain potential

Kaspa (KAS) has steadily built a reputation for its innovative blockDAG architecture, enabling near-instant confirmations and robust scalability. With network activity rising, Kaspa is increasingly being discussed as a viable alternative to more established smart contract platforms. Experts point out that Kaspa is carving a niche where speed and efficiency are critical, potentially echoing the breakout seen with Solana (SOL) in earlier cycles. Should adoption continue, Kaspa could surprise markets with a sharp upward trend this month.

3. HYPE – Community-driven momentum

HYPE is living up to its name by riding a surge of community enthusiasm and speculative interest. It’s still a developing project but HYPE has demonstrated staying power by sustaining trading volumes and attracting new holders. In a market where narrative drives momentum, HYPE has a strong storyline that resonates with retail investors. Analysts suggest that if HYPE continues to generate attention at current levels, it could reflect the early market dynamics of Solana. This would position it for short-term upside during September.

4. VeChain (VET) – Real-World Utility Gains Recognition

VeChain (VET) is not new to the spotlight. However, its steady progress in enterprise adoption makes it a strong contender for renewed interest. By focusing on supply chain management, VET has consistently demonstrated practical use cases in industries where blockchain can make processes more efficient. Recent partnerships are strengthening the perception of VET as a reliable project with long-term growth potential. If September brings heightened attention to real-world applications, VeChain (VET) could see a resurgence in price momentum similar to Solana (SOL).

Final Outlook

September is shaping up as a pivotal month for altcoins. While SOL remains the yardstick for explosive growth, experts emphasize that the next wave of momentum may come from emerging and resurgent players. Kaspa impresses with technical innovation, HYPE thrives on narrative power, and VET delivers real-world adoption. Yet, among these, Layer Brett stands out as the project with the strongest blend of community traction and growth potential, making it the top crypto to watch this month. 

What sets $LBRETT apart is the combination of compelling presale economics and robust staking rewards, currently offering an eye-catching 1,450% APY. Early investors can secure tokens at just $0.005 during presale, with the added incentive of a $1 million giveaway designed to accelerate community adoption. Beyond the presale benefits, $LBRETT also prioritizes efficiency with low gas fees and high-speed transactions, all while leveraging Ethereum layer 2 security to ensure reliability. With this mix of utility, incentives, and scalability, many see September as the month where Layer Brett could move from an under-the-radar gem to a breakout contender.

September could belong to Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — stay ahead of the curve.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/experts-pick-4-cryptos-set-to-skyrocket-like-solana-sol-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever watched a coin sprint while you were still “deciding”? That hurts. The biggest wins usually go to people who act early on clear ideas. Here’s a simple, no-jargon take: BlockchainFX (BFX) gives everyday investors an easy way to play the whole market, not just one lane—and it pays holders daily from platform activity. That’s why many analysts prefer BFX over Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) right now. BFX, Simplified: One App for Every Market Think of BlockchainFX (BFX) as a single doorway to 500+ assets, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and more, so you aren’t bouncing between exchanges, bridges, and wallets. It’s built for quick rotations: jump from BTC to a meme coin to oil or an ETF without leaving the platform.  Holders can earn daily rewards because up to 70% of trading fees are shared back in BFX + USDT, meaning the busier the app gets, the more stakers can earn. The presale is $0.021 with a $0.05 launch target, giving early buyers a clear entry before listings. Big picture, crypto is still a tiny slice of global trading; BlockchainFX is designed to capture more of that flow in one place, and share it back with users. Bitcoin Hyper, in Brief: A Focused Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper for everyday use, payments, meme coins, and dApps, by running a high-speed environment that settles back to Bitcoin. The project brands itself as “the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2,” with a live presale currently showing 1 HYPER = $0.0337. It’s a clear, single-lane bet on the Bitcoin L2 narrative.  By contrast, BFX is a multi-lane approach, built to capture many types of market action at once and pay holders from platform-wide activity, not just one network. Why Analysts Give BFX the Edge Bigger playing field. BFX…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,551.24+0.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30459-0.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:24
Share
CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

The post CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector, with its continuous activity, demands tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. CryptoAppsy emerges as a pivotal application, designed for both iOS and Android, that offers essential data quickly, bypassing the often tedious setup of accounts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-enhances-your-crypto-experience
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010641-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:27
Share
Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?