Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:41
Sidekick
K$0.159-0.37%
Union
U$0.014101-13.85%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0464+0.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0762-2.24%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137549-0.68%

Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster.

Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart

Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives.

Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak

Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10.

Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago.

Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts

Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists, and it never reached even the upper half of those 100-spot rosters.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/glenn-hughes-scores-his-greatest-chart-debut-on-his-own/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.84526+16.75%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Threshold
T$0.01707+1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-0.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724-6.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Share
The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Solana
SOL$239.74+0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689-2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative