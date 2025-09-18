Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster.

Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart

Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives.

Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak

Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10.

Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago.

Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts

Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists, and it never reached even the upper half of those 100-spot rosters.