Google Cloud Enters L1 Wars With a Challenge to Ripple, Stripe

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:52
NEAR
NEAR$2,512+%2,28
DAR Open Network
D$0,03234+%1,25
Threshold
T$0,01628+%2,13
XRP
XRP$2,997+%3,13
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018468+%6,18
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07311-%0,93
L1
L1$0,007967+%0,52
  • Google Cloud has launched its own Layer 1 blockchain, the “Universal Ledger” (GCUL), for payments
  • The new platform is designed to be a “credibly neutral” competitor to Ripple, Stripe, and Circle
  • Key features include Python smart contracts, a single API, and stable, monthly-invoiced gas fees

Google Cloud has announced its entry into the Layer 1 blockchain space with a new infrastructure called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). The GCUL platform is an innovative payments network designed to offer users a competitive advantage through cheap, near-instant, and seamless transactions.

How Does GCUL Plan to Compete With Ripple, Stripe, and Circle?

The GCUL platform will focus on re-imagining payment services and financial market products. As such, it presents a direct challenge to existing blockchain and fintech payment giants like Stripe, Circle, and Ripple Labs.

“GCUL brings together years of R&D at Google to provide financial institutions with a novel Layer 1 that is performant, credibly neutral, and enables Python-based smart contracts. GCUL is a neutral infrastructure layer.  

Tether won’t use Circle’s blockchain – and Adyen probably won’t use Stripe’s blockchain.  But any financial institution can build with GCUL,” Rich Widmann, the Head of Strategy at Google Cloud, noted. 

What Are the Key Features of Google’s New L1?

Google Cloud provides the GCUL platform to developers through a single API to simplify integration. This approach allows users to scale their operations without the need to build and maintain their own complex infrastructure. 

The platform leverages Google Cloud’s proven infrastructure to scale to any use case, from payment automation to digital asset management.

Related: Circle Introduces CPN for Global Payments; How Does It Stack Up to XRP?

In a departure from legacy blockchains like Ethereum, Google’s L1 offers stable and transparent transaction fees that are invoiced monthly, rather than paid upfront. 

For regulatory compliance, the GCUL platform operates as a private and permissioned system under existing laws, though Google Cloud plans to make the platform more open as regulations evolve.

How Does Google Plan to Re-imagine Capital Markets?

The GCUL platform also intends to revitalize global capital markets. Its ability to scale significantly beyond existing financial rails allows institutions to manage the entire lifecycle of digital assets seamlessly.

Related: XRP Charts a New Course Based on Payments Utility After SEC Case Ends

“We are exploring how to move value with secure exchange mediums backed by bankruptcy-protected assets, such as central bank deposits or money market funds, offered by regulated institutions. These initiatives facilitate true 24/7 capital movement and drive the next wave of financial innovation,” Google Cloud noted.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/google-cloud-universal-ledger-gcul-l1-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$3,0041+%3,13
DeFi
DEFI$0,001669+%2,26
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01323+%1,69
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0,01228+%0,49
Mei Solutions
MEI$0,001385-%6,41
OP
OP$0,699+%0,14
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0,004008-%0,39
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01323+%1,69
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1,3223-%0,15
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer