Hive Digital Tech achieves 2% of global Bitcoin mining capacity with green energy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:00
Key Takeaways

  • Hive Digital Technologies now holds 2% of the global Bitcoin mining capacity with a 20 EH/s hashrate.
  • The company’s operations in Paraguay are powered entirely by green hydroelectric energy.

Hive Digital Technologies, a Bitcoin mining company, achieved a 20 EH/s hashrate and now represents 2% of the global Bitcoin network capacity.

The company’s operations are powered entirely by green hydroelectric energy at its Phase 3 facility in Paraguay. Hive currently mines approximately 9 Bitcoin daily with a 55% margin after electricity costs.

The mining firm’s hashrate increased by approximately 233% year-to-date through September 2025. Hive doubled its daily Bitcoin output since May 2025, surpassing 16 EH/s in August before reaching its current 20 EH/s capacity.

The Paraguay facility operates at 18 J/TH efficiency while using renewable energy sources. Hive targets expansion to 25 EH/s hashrate and 12 BTC daily production by U.S. Thanksgiving 2025.

