Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022367+5.74%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4844+3.88%
Wink
LIKE$0.011563-3.89%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.01429+17.90%
VinuChain
VC$0.0042-3.22%

Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead.

Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics.

Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee

According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally.

In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee.

This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations.

Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11.

Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement.

Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance.

Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations.

With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127 billion, the platform’s lean 11-person team positions it as a new benchmark for efficiency.

It aligns with a 2022 study, which found that DeFi platforms routinely achieve 50–70% higher revenue efficiency than traditional firms.

Hyperliquid appears to be the clearest example yet, pushing beyond niche success to rival mainstream enterprises.

Hyperliquid Dominates Blockchain Revenue

The decentralized exchange’s dominance is also visible at the ecosystem level. According to DeFiLlama, just nine protocols generated 87% of all distributed protocol revenue last week.

Hyperliquid, Solana meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, and Aerodrome account for 75% of the total. Hyperliquid alone captured 37% of blockchain revenue in July, highlighting its outsized role in the DeFi economy.

BeInCrypto reported that July’s record-breaking run was fueled by soaring demand for simple, high-volume derivatives trading.

Open interest, USDC inflows, and active trading volumes surged even as the exchange faced temporary outages that tested its scalability.

Looking ahead, Hyperliquid is preparing for its HIP-3 upgrade, a shift that would evolve the platform from a derivatives exchange into a full Web3 infrastructure layer.

The upgrade is designed to support decentralized applications and “smart derivatives,” extending the protocol’s role in the broader DeFi space.

This ambition puts Hyperliquid on a collision course with centralized exchanges and established DeFi hubs. If successful, it could cement the exchange as a trading venue and a foundational layer for decentralized finance (DeFi).

Meanwhile, by surpassing Apple, Tether, and Nvidia in per-capita efficiency, Hyperliquid forces a rethink of traditional corporate metrics.

While critics argue that comparisons with firms like OnlyFans or tech giants may overlook structural differences, the numbers are difficult to ignore

Chart of the Day

Hyperliquid tops revenue per employeeHyperliquid tops revenue per employee. Source: DefiLlama

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

  • Experts warn Bitcoin could face a 51% attack as mining centralizes.
  • China mulls yuan-backed stablecoin as Beijing makes a play against US dominance.
  • VanEck puts Bitcoin’s biggest detractors on blast with ‘Hall of Shame’ list.
  • Harvard economist calls out the US for failing on sensible crypto regulation.
  • Is Bitcoin becoming too expensive for retail investors?
  • Is MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin flywheel facing its first real stress test?
  • Ethereum price dip triggers million-dollar losses for traders.
  • HBAR price may repeat history as bearish squeeze strengthens.
  • XRP price drops 11% as holders appear stuck between hope and reality.

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

CompanyAt the Close of August 19Pre-Market Overview
Strategy (MSTR)$336.57$339.75 (+0.94%)
Coinbase Global (COIN)$302.07$304.34 (+0.75%)
Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY)$24.10$23.99 (-0.44%)
MARA Holdings (MARA)$15.17$15.15 (-0.13%)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)$11.96$11.98 (+017%)
Core Scientific (CORZ)$14.35$14.32 (-0.21%)
Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hyperliquid-revenue-apple-tether-us-crypto-news/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 