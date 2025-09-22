The post Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” partial poster. Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment How soon with the next big anime movie come to theaters following the blockuster performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Fans won’t have to wait long. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, opened at No. 1 in North American theaters the weekend of Sept. 12-14 with $70.6 million in ticket sales from 3,315 venues. In the film’s second weekend frame, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s domestic distributor, Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, is projecting it will earn $17.3 million from 3,342 locations to boost the film’s North American box office tally to $104.7 million to date. ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Coupled with the film’s international take of nearly $450.3 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $555 million at the worldwide box office to date. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondô, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first in a trilogy, but before the second chapter is released, Crunchyroll/Sony has another anime feature, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to theaters. Partial movie poster for “Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc.” Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment When Will ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Be Released? Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in theaters on Oct. 25. Also distributed by Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, the official summary for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reads, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him… The post Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” partial poster. Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment How soon with the next big anime movie come to theaters following the blockuster performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Fans won’t have to wait long. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, opened at No. 1 in North American theaters the weekend of Sept. 12-14 with $70.6 million in ticket sales from 3,315 venues. In the film’s second weekend frame, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s domestic distributor, Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, is projecting it will earn $17.3 million from 3,342 locations to boost the film’s North American box office tally to $104.7 million to date. ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Coupled with the film’s international take of nearly $450.3 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $555 million at the worldwide box office to date. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondô, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first in a trilogy, but before the second chapter is released, Crunchyroll/Sony has another anime feature, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to theaters. Partial movie poster for “Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc.” Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment When Will ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Be Released? Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in theaters on Oct. 25. Also distributed by Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, the official summary for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reads, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him…

Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:16
1
1$0.011426+10.95%
Threshold
T$0.0163-2.80%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0925+2.37%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0153-3.25%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011437-7.21%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.0157-1.69%

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” partial poster.

Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment

How soon with the next big anime movie come to theaters following the blockuster performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Fans won’t have to wait long.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, opened at No. 1 in North American theaters the weekend of Sept. 12-14 with $70.6 million in ticket sales from 3,315 venues. In the film’s second weekend frame, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s domestic distributor, Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, is projecting it will earn $17.3 million from 3,342 locations to boost the film’s North American box office tally to $104.7 million to date.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Coupled with the film’s international take of nearly $450.3 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $555 million at the worldwide box office to date.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondô, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first in a trilogy, but before the second chapter is released, Crunchyroll/Sony has another anime feature, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to theaters.

Partial movie poster for “Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc.”

Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment

When Will ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Be Released?

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in theaters on Oct. 25.

Also distributed by Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, the official summary for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reads,For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

“As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.”

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has not yet been rated by the Motion Picture Association. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is rated R.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/21/after-demon-slayer-infinity-castle-what-big-anime-movie-is-coming-to-theaters/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,362.28-0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08851-1.39%
XRP
XRP$2.9774-0.21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011071+10.74%
Aster
ASTER$1.4899-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Share
Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

As the cryptocurrency market prepares for the potential of a Q4 altseason, investors are shifting their attention to those tokens that are creating tangible utility within the DeFi market. While Cardano (ADA) has been the long-term smart contract challenger for years, a newer player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a buzz with its lending and […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005199-3.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00183-1.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

BREAKING: Date Set for FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors – Could Impact the Market