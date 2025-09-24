Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Leads $104M Zerohash Round, Pushing Crypto Firm to $1B Valuation

ZeroHash, a crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, has raised $104 million in a Series D-2 round led by Interactive Brokers (IBKR), valuing the company at $1 billion.
The raise included new participation from Morgan Stanley (MS), Apollo-managed funds, SoFi (SOFI), Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures, alongside existing backers PEAK6, tastytrade, and Nyca Partners, the company said in a press release Tuesday.
The fresh capital brings ZeroHash’s total funding to $275 million and will fuel product expansion, talent growth, and its ambition to become “the AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” CEO and founder Edward Woodford said in the release.
The raise marks the first crypto and stablecoin investments for several big players, signaling growing demand from financial institutions to build on-chain solutions at scale.
Founded in 2017, Zerohash provides APIs and embeddable developer tools that enable financial institutions and fintechs to offer crypto, stablecoin and tokenization products.
Its platform already powers solutions for Interactive Brokers, Stripe, BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, Franklin Templeton and DraftKings, serving more than 5 million users across 190 countries.
The fundraising comes as demand for enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure grows, with more financial institutions seeking to offer tokenized assets, stablecoins and on-chain settlement at scale.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/crypto-infrastructure-firm-zerohash-raises-usd104m-in-round-led-by-interactive-brokers-morgan-stanley