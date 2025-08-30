Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, and Ren Zhengfei were selected as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in AI.

PANews reported on August 30th that Time magazine released its list of the 100 most influential people in AI for 2025. The list includes numerous AI stars, such as Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk, as well as employees from major companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google. Chinese figures also made the list, including DeepSeek CEO Liang Wenfeng, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Yushu Technology CEO Wang Xingxing, and Pony.ai CEO Peng Jun. Ren Zhengfei is credited with leading Huawei to become a global AI giant. His company's Ascend 910C AI chip boasts 60% the performance of Nvidia's H100 chip, significantly enhancing China's position in the global AI race.

