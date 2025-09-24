The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite… The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite…

Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:27
Threshold
T$0.01552+0.71%
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001093-2.32%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9632+1.40%
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.8319-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016044-6.48%

Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week.

Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion.

ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers

“Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.”

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight.

Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform.

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite His Childhood Hero

During a Zoom conversation before the release of Karate Kid: Legends on digital streaming, Ben Wang said he was still in disbelief over not only the opportunity to star in a Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio, but one that also starred his childhood hero, Jackie Chan.

“He represents action movies to me. Growing up in China, he represented acting. He represented the movies,” Wang said. “By far, he is one of, if not the biggest star in my childhood, especially when I lived in China and wasn’t that exposed to Hollywood and celebrities. Jackie Chan to me represented film.”

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers

Wang’s role of Li Fong, however, required him to do a fight move that he never could have fathomed.

“I got to meet him and then kick him in the face,” said Wang, who currently stars in the ensemble cast of the new dystopian thriller The Long Walk. “It’s so ridiculous that it almost took away some of my nerves. It was so hard to wrap my head around that it was easier to not let it get to me. It’s so removed from reality, like I was in a simulation or something.”

Karate Kid: Legends is new on Netflix on Saturday.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/23/karate-kid-legends-arrives-on-netflix-this-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.013123+27.51%
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8108-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12437+2.25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES