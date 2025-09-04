The most popular projects in the cryptocurrency market, based on weekly active user numbers, have been revealed. The list includes both layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and infrastructure projects.
The 20 projects with the most weekly active users, the number of developers, and the change in this number compared to the previous period are listed as follows:
- BNB Chain (BNB) – 15.9 million (+8.6%)
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 14.7 million (-8.2%)
- Solana (SOL) – 12.8 million (-11.4%)
- Tron (TRX) – 6.0 million (0.0%)
- Base – 5.5 million (-28.9%)
- opBNB – 5.1 million (+2.7%)
- Aptos (APT) – 3.8 million (+25.0%)
- Jito (JTO) – 3.1 million (-30.4%)
- Uniswap (UNI) – 3.0 million (-28.5%)
- Raydium (RAY) – 3.0 million (-52.9%)
- Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.7 million (-7.9%)
- Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million (-17.9%)
- Polygon (POL) – 2.5 million (-1.5%)
- World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.2 million (+4.6%)
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.5 million (+10.5%)
- Arbitrum One (ARB) – 1.5 million (+10.8%)
- Celo (CELO) – 887.5 thousand (+9.5%)
- Meteora – 792.5 thousand (+71.3%)
- Gravity Alpha Mainnet (G) – 623.5 thousand (+1.3%)
- pump.fun (PUMP) – 543.9 thousand (+78.4%)
BNB Chain topped the list with 15.9 million weekly active users, followed by NEAR Protocol with 14.7 million and Solana with 12.8 million. Meanwhile, the most notable increases in user numbers were seen in pump.fun (78.4%) and Meteora (71.3%).
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-20-altcoins-with-the-highest-number-of-active-users-in-the-last-week-published/