Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th

The developments surrounding Pi Network and the recent price performance of PI. These are the main topics we will explore in the following lines.

Pi Network Takes Center Stage

Last month, Pi Network announced that it would serve as a Gold Sponsor of the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore (held on October 1-2), and its co-founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, would be among the speakers of the conference.

The team recently disclosed that she will deliver a presentation, titled “Crypto’s Future: From Liquidity to Utility – Web3 Pathways to Innovation,” from 4:30 to 4:45 PM SGT on October 1.

Pi Network reminded that the TOKEN2024 event is one of the biggest annual crypto gatherings. This year’s edition is expected to be attended by over 25,000 people, with notable speakers including Richard Teng, Justin Sun, Arthur Hayes, Charles Hoskinson, Paolo Ardoino, Tom Lee, and Donald Trump Jr. all scheduled to take the stage at some point.

15 Days Until the Hackathon’s End

In August, Pi Network’s team cut the ribbon of the Pi Hackathon 2025: an event that “invites developers to build and deploy meaningful Pi Apps that empower real-world utility using Pi and help shape the ecosystem.”

Two days ago, it reached its halfway point, while the final submission is scheduled for October 15. Some of the applications that users have developed so far include Starmax (which enables people to buy goods with PI in a simple way) and Nature’s Pulse (which connects consumers with farmers).

The Hackathon also includes a prize pool that will distribute 160,000 PI tokens to be shared among up to eight teams. First place will take home 75,000 coins, second place earns 45,000, and third place is awarded 15,000.

PI Price Outlook

Despite recent developments surrounding Pi Network, the price of its native token has continued its negative performance. As of press time, it trades at around $0.26 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 30% decline over the past month.

The exchange balances started increasing again, which could be interpreted as a pre-sale step and lead to a further collapse. Additionally, the beginning of October will witness a major token unlock: a development that could deepen the bearish sentiment.

A few days back, one popular X user noted that PI is no longer part of crypto’s top 50 club. They predicted that the asset “will probably fade to dust” due to “no utility” and “no decentralization.”

The post Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th appeared first on CryptoPotato.