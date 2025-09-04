Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming?

“Dexter: Resurrection” poster image featuring Michael C. Hall.

Paramount+ Premium

Dexter: Resurrection — Michael C. Hall’s sequel series to the original Dexter and follow-up Dexter: New Blood — wraps up Season 1 this week. What time does the season’s 10th and final episode start?

Hall, of course, starred as the vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan in the original Dexter series, which ran for eight seasons on cable’s Showtime from 2006 to 2013. Hall then reprised the role in the first sequel series Dexter: New Blood in 2021, which ran for one season.

Then, in 2024, Hall reprised the role Dexter once again — as a narrator only — for the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which chronicled early years as a serial killer with Patrick Gibson playing the title character.

Dexter: Resurrection — which takes place after the events of Dexter: New Blood — began its Season 1, 10-episode run on July 11 with a two-episode premiere. In addition to Hall, Jack Alcott reprises his role from Dexter: New Blood as the adult version of Dexter’s son, Harrison, in Dexter: Resurrection.

The Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 season finale will begin streaming on Paramount+ Premium at 3 a.m. ET/12:01 PT on Friday. For cable users, the season finale will not air on Showtime until Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Jack Alcott and Michael C Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Paramount+ Premium/Zach Dilgard

What Is ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ About?

Dexter: Resurrection largely takes place in New York City after Dexter Morgan leaves upstate New York after surviving his gunshot wound to the chest — delivered by Harrison — in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

The official summary for the new series reads, “Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

“But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.”

Dexter: Resurrection — created by longtime Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips —brings back James Remar as Dexter’s late father, Harry, who lives in his son’s subconsciousness. The series also stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva and Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera.

Peter Dinklage also stars in Dexter: Resurrection as Leon Prater, a billionaire philanthropist who leads a dark, secret life collecting serial killer artifacts and hosting dinners with a group of infamous, elusive serial killers Lowell (Neil Patrick Harris), Mia (Krysten Ritter), Al (Eric Stonestreet) and Garreth. Helping Prater organize the meetings with the serial killers is his enforcer, Charley (Uma Thurman).

In the series, Dexter infiltrates the group by assuming the identity of an elusive serial killer who kills rideshare drivers.

There has not yet been a formal announcement of whether Dexter: Resurrection will return for a second season.

The season finale of Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 will begin streaming on Paramount+ Premium at 3 a.m. ET/12:01 PT on Friday and air on cable on Showtime on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

