Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:45
1
1$0.009994+92.63%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009518+0.50%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010181+0.92%
Capverse
CAP$0.15502-3.45%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002415+2.07%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007389-6.59%
RWAX
APP$0.002511-1.52%

Key Points:Pump.fun App sees significant user growth, increasing over 450% in 90 days.Boost in daily active users drives revenue and trading volume to new highs.Platform secures dominance in memecoin launchpad revenue. On September 19, Pump.fun App reported a 450% surge in daily active users over the past 90 days, driven by increased engagement on Solana-based meme coin trading. This surge reflects Pump.fun’s market dominance and potential influence on Solana’s ecosystem, as trading volume and native token appreciation contribute to escalating platform revenues. Pump.fun Dominates with 450% Rise in Daily Users Pump.fun, a Solana-centered memecoin launchpad, reports a 450% surge in active daily users, elevating its market prominence. The app’s innovative live streaming and rapid meme coin creation are cited as key contributors to this surge. Increased user engagement pushed revenue and trading volumes to all-time highs, with notable gains across Revenue, token price, and trading metrics. The platform’s native PUMP token notched an impressive 40% price increase recently. Observers on Pump.fun’s Nearly 90% Revenue ControlMarket observers, including SolanaFloor, highlight Pump.fun’s dominance in the sector, citing its control of nearly 90% of memecoin launchpad revenue. This trend signifies potential transformations in the broader crypto landscape. Pump.fun Market Data Did you know? Pump.fun’s surge in daily active users signals a pivotal shift in the memecoin landscape, breaking previous records while demonstrating the effectiveness of their unique engagement incentives. Pump.fun’s market data shows a current price of $0.01, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply reaches 354 billion with a max supply of 1 trillion. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion, and the fully diluted market cap reaches $7.3 billion. Despite a 24-hour trading volume decline, reflecting an 11.96% price drop in the same period, the coin experienced positive 30-day trends. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team observes that regulatory shifts could influence future growth trajectories. Technological advances within Pump.fun’s framework may spearhead innovations in revenue models within crypto marketplaces. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pump-fun-app-user-growth-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

The post Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tomorrow, a first is being prepared to be achieved in the digital asset market. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced that the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for public listing and will trade under the SEC’s recently approved Generic Listing Standards. The new product will be the first multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart announced that GDLC will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca) tomorrow and convert to an ETF format. The fund will also be renamed to track a CoinDesk index. “Yesterday’s approval of the general listing standards for crypto ETPs was a major development. Grayscale’s GDLC ETF conversion was also approved and the stop order was lifted,” Seyffart said. The Grayscale team states that it is working rapidly to launch the fund. The GDLC ETF is expected to offer investors diversified cryptocurrency exposure in a traditional ETF format, with a structure comprising five large, liquid crypto assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-day-tomorrow-etf-including-bitcoin-and-4-altcoins-to-hit-the-market/
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10954-8.85%
Solana
SOL$244.09-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,957.52-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:59
Share
Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Binance Coin
BNB$996.55-0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.15502-3.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Share
Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Businesswire, SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ: SDA), a digital auto insurance and automotive services provider, announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to invest up to $10 million in selected major cryptocurrencies that are expected to benefit from the rapid development of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Furthermore, SunCar is exploring strategies to integrate blockchain and risk-weighted asset (RWA) tokenization into its existing cloud-based digital insurance business model.
RealLink
REAL$0.06479-0.39%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13577+4.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16383+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics