The crypto market remains sluggish, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, crypto markets generally fell today, impacted by better-than-expected US PMI data and hawkish Federal Reserve officials, which dampened expectations for a September rate cut. Bitcoin fell 1.54% to below $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 1.80% to around $4,200. Among sectors, SocialFi saw a slight increase of 0.73%, while Toncoin rose 1.92%. CeFi fell 2.32%, but OKB and HT surged 29.43% and 292.01%, respectively. PayFi fell 2.86%, while ULTIMA saw an intraday increase of 19.17%. Meme fell 3.13%, while Pump.fun dropped 7.38%. Layer 1, DeFi, and Layer 2 fell 3.17%, while SKALE rose 3.37%, 3.94%, and 10.86%.