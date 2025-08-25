The Future of Tractable Deep Generative Models

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/25 07:11
DeepBook
DEEP$0,141338-5,27%
Wink
LIKE$0,012181-4,12%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13864--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001826-5,53%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Preliminaries and Related Work

  2. Key Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization

  3. Harnessing Block-Based PC Parallelization

    4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers

    4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers

    4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers

    4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead

  4. Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows

  5. Experiments

    6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice

    6.2. Better PCs At Scale

    6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs

  6. Conclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References

A. Algorithm Details

B. Additional Technical Details

C. Experimental Details

D. Additional Experiments

\

6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs

\ \

\ \ \ We adopt two PD structures (i.e., PD-mid with 107M edges and PD-large with 405M edges) as well as two HCLT structures (i.e., HCLT-mid with 40M edges and HCLT-large with 174M edges). Details of the adopted models are described in Appendix C.4. We experiment with different optimization strategies and adopt full-batch EM as it yields consistently better performance across models and datasets. Specifically, the computed PC flows are accumulated across all samples in the training set before doing one EM step.

\ Results are shown in Table 3. Notably, we achieve better results compared to previous papers. For example, Liu et al. (2023a) reports 4.82 bits-per-dimension (bpd) for HCLT on ImageNet32, while we achieved 4.33 bpd. The performance improvements stem from more training epochs and the ability to do more hyperparameter search thanks to the speedup. We highlight that the goal of this section is not to set new records for tractable deep generative models, but to establish a set of baselines that can be easily reproduced to track the progress of developments in PC modeling and learning. In Appendix C.4, we include additional benchmark results on the WikiText dataset (Merity et al., 2016).

7. Conclusion

We proposed PyJuice, a novel system that supports training and inference of probabilistic circuits. PyJuice is orders of magnitude faster and much more memory efficient than even very recent baselines. We hope PyJuice can boost future research on tractable deep generative models by allowing for efficient training of large-scale architectures.

Acknowledgements

This work was funded in part by the DARPA PTG Program under award HR00112220005, the DARPA ANSR program under award FA8750-23-2-0004, and the NSF grant #IIS1943641. We thank Honghua Zhang, Pasha Khosravi, and Poorva Garg for providing valuable feedback during the development of PyJuice.

Impact Statement

This paper presents work whose goal is to advance the field of Machine Learning. There are many potential societal consequences of our work, none which we feel must be specifically highlighted here.

References

Ahmed, K., Teso, S., Chang, K.-W., Van den Broeck, G., and Vergari, A. Semantic probabilistic layers for neurosymbolic learning. In Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 35 (NeurIPS), 2022a.

\ Ahmed, K., Wang, E., Chang, K.-W., and Van den Broeck, G. Neuro-symbolic entropy regularization. In Proceedings of the 38th Conference on Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence (UAI), 2022b.

\ Ahmed, K., Chang, K.-W., and Van den Broeck, G. A pseudo-semantic loss for deep autoregressive models with logical constraints. In Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 36 (NeurIPS), 2023a.

\ Ahmed, K., Zeng, Z., Niepert, M., and Van den Broeck, G. Simple: A gradient estimator for k-subset sampling. In Proceedings of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), 2023b.

\ Choi, Y., Vergari, A., and Van den Broeck, G. Probabilistic circuits: A unifying framework for tractable probabilistic models. techreport, 2020. URL http://starai.cs. ucla.edu/papers/ProbCirc20.pdf.

\ Choi, Y., Dang, M., and Van den Broeck, G. Group fairness by probabilistic modeling with latent fair decisions. In Proceedings of the 35th AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 2021.

\ Correia, A., Peharz, R., and de Campos, C. P. Joints in random forests. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 33:11404–11415, 2020.

\ Correia, A. H., Gala, G., Quaeghebeur, E., de Campos, C., and Peharz, R. Continuous mixtures of tractable probabilistic models. In Proceedings of the AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, volume 37, pp. 7244–7252, 2023.

\ Dadu, V., Weng, J., Liu, S., and Nowatzki, T. Towards general purpose acceleration by exploiting common datadependence forms. In Proceedings of the 52nd Annual IEEE/ACM International Symposium on Microarchitecture, pp. 924–939, 2019.

\ Dang, M., Vergari, A., and Van den Broeck, G. Strudel: Learning structured-decomposable probabilistic circuits. In International Conference on Probabilistic Graphical Models, pp. 137–148. PMLR, 2020.

\ Dang, M., Khosravi, P., Liang, Y., Vergari, A., and Van den Broeck, G. Juice: A julia package for logic and probabilistic circuits. In Proceedings of the AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, volume 35, pp. 16020–16023, 2021.

\ Dang, M., Liu, A., and Van den Broeck, G. Sparse probabilistic circuits via pruning and growing. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 35:28374– 28385, 2022.

\ Darwiche, A. A logical approach to factoring belief networks. KR, 2:409–420, 2002.

\ Darwiche, A. A differential approach to inference in bayesian networks. Journal of the ACM (JACM), 50 (3):280–305, 2003.

\ Deng, J., Dong, W., Socher, R., Li, L.-J., Li, K., and Fei-Fei, L. Imagenet: A large-scale hierarchical image database. In 2009 IEEE conference on computer vision and pattern recognition, pp. 248–255. Ieee, 2009.

\ Gala, G., de Campos, C., Peharz, R., Vergari, A., and Quaeghebeur, E. Probabilistic integral circuits. In International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Statistics, pp. 2143–2151. PMLR, 2024.

\ Gens, R. and Pedro, D. Learning the structure of sumproduct networks. In International conference on machine learning, pp. 873–880. PMLR, 2013.

\ Lin, B. Y., Zhou, W., Shen, M., Zhou, P., Bhagavatula, C., Choi, Y., and Ren, X. Commongen: A constrained text generation challenge for generative commonsense reasoning. In Findings of the Association for Computational Linguistics: EMNLP 2020, pp. 1823–1840, 2020.

\ Liu, A. and Van den Broeck, G. Tractable regularization of probabilistic circuits. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 34:3558–3570, 2021.

\ Liu, A., Mandt, S., and Van den Broeck, G. Lossless compression with probabilistic circuits. In Proceedings of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), 2022.

\ Liu, A., Zhang, H., and Van den Broeck, G. Scaling up probabilistic circuits by latent variable distillation. In Proceedings of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), 2023a.

\ Liu, A., Niepert, M., and Van den Broeck, G. Image inpainting via tractable steering of diffusion models. 2024.

\ Liu, X., Liu, A., Van den Broeck, G., and Liang, Y. Expressive modeling is insufficient for offline rl: A tractable inference perspective. arXiv preprint arXiv:2311.00094, 2023b.

\ Liu, X., Liu, A., Van den Broeck, G., and Liang, Y. Understanding the distillation process from deep generative models to tractable probabilistic circuits. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pp. 21825– 21838. PMLR, 2023c.

\ Liu, Z., Luo, P., Wang, X., and Tang, X. Deep learning face attributes in the wild. In Proceedings of International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 2015.

\ Loconte, L., Di Mauro, N., Peharz, R., and Vergari, A. How to turn your knowledge graph embeddings into generative models. In Thirty-seventh Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, 2023.

\ Loconte, L., Sladek, A. M., Mengel, S., Trapp, M., Solin, A., Gillis, N., and Vergari, A. Subtractive mixture models via squaring: Representation and learning. In Proceedings of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), 2024.

\ Lowd, D. and Rooshenas, A. The libra toolkit for probabilistic models. Journal of Machine Learning Research, 16:2459–2463, 2015.

\ Manhaeve, R., Dumancic, S., Kimmig, A., Demeester, T., and Raedt, L. D. Deepproblog: neural probabilistic logic programming. In Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 36 (NeurIPS), 2018.

\ Mari, A., Vessio, G., and Vergari, A. Unifying and understanding overparameterized circuit representations via low-rank tensor decompositions. In The 6th Workshop on Tractable Probabilistic Modeling, 2023.

\ Mathur, S., Gogate, V., and Natarajan, S. Knowledge intensive learning of cutset networks. In Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence, pp. 1380–1389. PMLR, 2023.

\ Merity, S., Xiong, C., Bradbury, J., and Socher, R. Pointer sentinel mixture models. arXiv preprint arXiv:1609.07843, 2016.

\ Molina, A., Vergari, A., Stelzner, K., Peharz, R., Subramani, P., Di Mauro, N., Poupart, P., and Kersting, K. Spflow: An easy and extensible library for deep probabilistic learning using sum-product networks. arXiv preprint arXiv:1901.03704, 2019.

\ Murphy, K., Linderman, S., Chang, P. G., Li, X., Kara, A., Harper-Donnelly, G., and Duran-Martin, G. Dynamax, 2023. URL https://github.com/probml/ dynamax.

\ Peharz, R., Lang, S., Vergari, A., Stelzner, K., Molina, A., Trapp, M., Van den Broeck, G., Kersting, K., and Ghahramani, Z. Einsum networks: Fast and scalable learning of tractable probabilistic circuits. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pp. 7563–7574. PMLR, 2020a.

\ Peharz, R., Vergari, A., Stelzner, K., Molina, A., Shao, X., Trapp, M., Kersting, K., and Ghahramani, Z. Random sum-product networks: A simple and effective approach to probabilistic deep learning. In Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence, pp. 334–344. PMLR, 2020b.

\ Poon, H. and Domingos, P. Sum-product networks: A new deep architecture. In 2011 IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision Workshops (ICCV Workshops), pp. 689–690. IEEE, 2011.

\ Pronobis, A., Ranganath, A., and Rao, R. P. Libspn: A library for learning and inference with sum-product networks and tensorflow. In Principled Approaches to Deep Learning Workshop, 2017.

\ Qian, C., Manolache, A., Ahmed, K., Zeng, Z., Van den Broeck, G., Niepert, M., and Morris, C. Probabilistic task-adaptive graph rewiring. In Proceedings of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), 2023.

\ Rabiner, L. and Juang, B. An introduction to hidden markov models. ieee assp magazine, 3(1):4–16, 1986.

\ Rahman, T., Kothalkar, P., and Gogate, V. Cutset networks: A simple, tractable, and scalable approach for improving the accuracy of chow-liu trees. In Machine Learning and Knowledge Discovery in Databases: European Conference, ECML PKDD 2014, Nancy, France, September 15- 19, 2014. Proceedings, Part II 14, pp. 630–645. Springer, 2014.

\ Shah, N., Olascoaga, L. I. G., Zhao, S., Meert, W., and Verhelst, M. Dpu: Dag processing unit for irregular graphs with precision-scalable posit arithmetic in 28 nm. IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits, 57(8):2586–2596, 2021.

\ Vergari, A., Choi, Y., Peharz, R., and Van den Broeck, G. Probabilistic circuits: Representations, inference, learning and applications. AAAI Tutorial, 2020.

\ Vergari, A., Choi, Y., Liu, A., Teso, S., and Van den Broeck, G. A compositional atlas of tractable circuit operations for probabilistic inference. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 34:13189–13201, 2021.

\ Wang, B. and Kwiatkowska, M. Compositional probabilistic and causal inference using tractable circuit models. In International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Statistics, pp. 9488–9498. PMLR, 2023.

\ Xu, J., Zhang, Z., Friedman, T., Liang, Y., and Van den Broeck, G. A semantic loss function for deep learning with symbolic knowledge. In Proceedings of the 35th International Conference on Machine Learning, 2018.

\ Yang, Y., Gala, G., and Peharz, R. Bayesian structure scores for probabilistic circuits. In International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Statistics, pp. 563–575. PMLR, 2023.

\ Yao, L., Trapp, M., Periasamy, K., Leslin, J., Singh, G., and Andraud, M. Logarithm-approximate floating-point multiplier for hardware-efficient inference in probabilistic circuits. In The 6th Workshop on Tractable Probabilistic Modeling, 2023.

\ Zhang, H., Dang, M., Peng, N., and Van den Broeck, G. Tractable control for autoregressive language generation. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pp. 40932–40945. PMLR, 2023.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Anji Liu, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA ([email protected]);

(2) Kareem Ahmed, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA;

(3) Guy Van den Broeck, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA;

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0,01642-1,14%
Solana
SOL$198,42-3,30%
Binance Coin
BNB$862,72-0,13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 18:23
Share
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0562-20,39%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Share
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Bitmine Ethereum
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/25 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum's Future Against Centralization with EIP-7805

Numerical Validation of UAV‑CRN Optimization: Improved Rates Under Energy and PLoS Constraints