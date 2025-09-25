The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” partial poster. Focus Features

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last chapter in the Downton Abbey TV and film franchise, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Downton Abbey TV series creator Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “When Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

“The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale also stars Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley and Douglas Reith.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that the film’s studio, Focus Features, has not announced or confirmed the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, it is subject to change.

When Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has the film available for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price.

Since digital rentals are generally $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect the film to be available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’?

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to date has earned $32.5 million domestically and $27.7 million internationally for a tally of $60.2 million at the worldwide box office. The film had a net production budget of $50 million, according to Deadline.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale earned a 92% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 121 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Soothing as a cup of tea while providing a satisfying amount of closure, The Grand Finale is a worthy sendoff for Downton Abbey.”

The film also earned a 96% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500 verified user ratings. The RT audience summary reads, “Always sartorially impeccable, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale delivers a satisfying and heartfelt closure to our beloved saga — a farewell truly befitting the Crawleys.

Rated PG, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected to be released on PVOD on Sept. 30.

