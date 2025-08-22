The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

PANews reported on August 22nd that Acting Chairwoman Caroline D. Pham of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ) announced on its official website that the CFTC will launch the next phase of its crypto asset regulatory "sprint" to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on Digital Asset Markets. The CFTC will collaborate with the SEC 's Project Crypto to promote federal spot trading of digital assets. The public can submit comments on the CFTC's website by October 20th , and the recommendations will be publicly released.

