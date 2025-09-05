Tokenized asset management platform Plural completes $7.13 million seed round, led by Paradigm

PANews reported on September 5 that according to PR Newswire, tokenized asset management platform Plural announced the completion of a US$7.13 million seed round of financing, led by Paradigm and participated by Maven11, Volt Capital and Neoclassic Capital, bringing the total financing amount to nearly US$10 million.

Plural is building financial infrastructure for the digital economy. Through tokenization and smart contract automation, Plural transforms real-world energy assets like solar energy, batteries, and data centers into scalable, programmable investment products.