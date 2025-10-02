ExchangeDEX+
Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:27
The Pinnacle Course at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Troon

Scottsdale has long been a mecca for golf travelers, with a deep collection of popular resort and high-end public courses set against the Arizona desert landscape. Yet for all the options in the Valley of the Sun, the North Scottsdale market has been lacking a key piece of the destination golf puzzle: luxury lodging paired with elite public golf.

That’s about to change, as Troon North Golf Club is unveiling a 26-unit enclave in early 2026 called the Scottsdale Golf Retreat. With 20 four-bedroom suites and six two-bedroom suites right beside Troon North’s Monument and Pinnacle courses, the project fills an important gap in the region by providing golfers with a seamless stay-and-play option.

Troon North has long been considered the standard bearer for high-end public golf in a Scottsdale market that attracts golfers from across North America. Both of its championship layouts are listed by Golf Digest among the state’s Top 5 public courses, and the Scottsdale Golf Retreat will give the property lodging on par with its golf experiences.

In doing so, it better positions the facility as the anchor location for a multiday or weeklong golf getaway, leveraging Troon’s extensive network across the Valley to offer customized stay-and-play packages that feature Troon North’s iconic courses as well as other popular Troon favorites in the area such as The Boulders, Eagle Mountain, and more.

A rendering of one of the new golf suites that are opening on property at Troon North Golf Club in early 2026, helping better position the facility as a destination property.

Troon

Construction is currently underway on the property, which is being developed by MBA Development Partners. Each multi-bedroom unit comes with spa-inspired bathrooms, private and fully furnished patios and balconies, and wet bars with coffee stations, while the guest experience – one focused on camaraderie and relaxation – also includes a lounge with a media center, a pool area with a large inground spa, an outdoor kitchen for grilling, and multiple fire features.

The four-bedroom suites are approximately 1,600 square feet, with the two-bedroom suites measuring around 700 square feet. In all, there are eight one- and two-story modern buildings nestled into the existing desert environment.

Set on a 2.7-acre parcel near the Troon North clubhouse, the development makes it easier to create immersive experiences for golf buddy trips and groups, as well as for events like corporate retreats and wedding parties. The property will have a dedicated staff to assist guests with tee times as well as restaurant recommendations and reservations and unique Sonoran Desert experiences. Troon North’s Dynamite Grille will serve as the “onsite” restaurant for the resort, open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide variety of contemporary cuisine.

Interior rendering of one of the units at the Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North that are opening in 2026.

Troon

The growth at Troon North comes amid continued strong demand for golf travel and destination golf experiences. In the U.S., there have been more than 12 million golf travelers each of the previous three years, according to the National Golf Foundation, a record high. Curated golf trips that combine special golf experiences with memorable accommodation are contributing to this trend.

Troon North is seeking to position itself as a resort stay-and-play offering within the North Scottsdale market that slightly further south has luxury golf properties such as TPC Scottsdale (affiliated with the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess) and We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (adjacent to the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort).

“Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North will be an iconic property that fills a void in the market,” said developer Mike Anderson of MBA Development Partners.

The new on-property retreat won’t just enhance Troon North, it helps position Scottsdale even more strongly as one of the top destination golf locations in the country.

Troon North will soon be adding 26 suites for golf groups to stay on-property, enticing stay-and-play opportunities in the North Scottsdale market.

Erik Matuszewski

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikmatuszewski/2025/10/02/troon-north-eyes-golf-destination-status-by-adding-new-luxury-enclave/

