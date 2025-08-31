Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in Q2, the second-highest amount raised in a quarter, with infrastructure projects attracting the majority of funding.

PANews reported on August 31st, according to Coindesk. According to a recent report from Outlier Ventures, despite the number of funding rounds falling to a two-year low, Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in venture capital in the second quarter of 2025, setting a record for the second-largest quarterly funding ever. This indicates that the market is maturing, with investors allocating more capital to fewer projects. Web3 funding is shifting from hype-driven activity to precise, enduring investments, with investors favoring infrastructure and established teams over scale.

Series A funding saw a strong rebound, with the median funding amount climbing to $17.6 million, the highest level in over two years. The median seed funding amount also rose to $6.6 million. Infrastructure projects such as validator liquidity, rollups, and computing networks attracted the majority of funding, with median funding amounts ranging from $70 million to $112 million.