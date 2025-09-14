What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Eagles? Here’s How To Watch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

A rematch from two of the past three Super Bowls is set to take place Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs vs. Eagles meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In Feb., Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX to deny the Patrick Mahomes-led NFL franchise a three-peat. The Chiefs bested the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Play by play caller Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by second-year analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who in 2022 reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to be its top NFL analyst following his playing days. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi serve as the game’s sideline reporters.

On Sept. 4, the Eagles beat the Cowboys 24-20 on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2025 NFL season, which marks the third year of the Taylor Swift era for the biggest major U.S. professional sports league. Prior to the season, Swift generated quite the media buzz following her appearance on the “New Heights” sports and comedy podcast with fiancée and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, in the season-opener, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts only had 152 yards through the air but he ran the ball 14 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Saquon Barkley also had one score on the ground.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in São Paulo, Brazil. Mahomes — who has a 2-2 career record against the Eagles — completed 24 of 39 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown, while Kelce had two receptions for 47 yards and one score.

YouTube live streamed the Friday night matchup globally, marking the first-ever live NFL broadcast for the technology giant.

For Sunday’s marquee game, ESPN’s computer model narrowly predicted the Chiefs — who are 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles according to several sports betting books — have a 52.3% chance to win the game.

Ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles, Philadelphia is the third favorite (+700) to win Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, per ESPN Bet odds. Kansas City is currently the fifth favorite at 10-1 odds.