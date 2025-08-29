Where To Eat Before A Broadway Matinee

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:23
MemeCore
M$0.41249-1.22%
Wormhole
W$0.07951+9.33%
PepeFork
PORK$0.00000004769+3.06%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0123+1.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10432+3.64%

Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown West are great spots to grab lunch before a Broadway matinee

getty

If you’re seeing a matinee, you’re doing it right. Breaking up the mundanity and chaos of any day by disappearing into a Broadway performance is always a good move. And if you’re indulging in a satisfying meal before showtime, that’s the itinerary for the perfect day.

Note that while most Broadway shows only offer Wednesday and weekend matinees, some operate on different schedules including Oh Mary at The Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St,) which runs at 3 p.m. on Thursday and The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) which has 2 p.m. Thursday performances.

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a spot to sit down and dine, here’s where to eat lunch before a Broadway matinee in New York City:

Nestled under the sign for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this Theater District sushi restaurant offers Koete offers a $60, 60-minute lunch omakase for peak enjoyment and efficiency. Chef Jason Lin’s menu includes nine pieces of nigiri and a chef’s choice hand roll to finish, plus classic pieces and specials ala carte if you want a few more bites.

Sushi at Koete Omakase in Manhattan

Koete Omakase

If you’re craving soup dumplings and hand pulled noodles, this is your spot. The all-day restaurant has Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen locations, both close to various theaters, offering filling noodle dishes served stir fried or in soup with your choice of protein and veggies. An extensive dumpling and dim sum list offers plenty of shareables too.

This local mini chain is often on the city’s top taqueria lists and for good reason. Tacos, tostadas, and quesadillas are all available with chicken, steak, pork or nopales, and it’s hard to go wrong. Service is quick, nothing is over $10, and the Times Square location is super convenient.

An import from Florence, this Italian sandwich shop occasionally commands long lines for its enormous sandwiches served on homemade Tuscan schiacciata bread. Sandwiches are $15-20 but cut in half to easily share, an plenty of vegetarian options are available. La Paradiso, piled with mortadella, stracciatella, and pistachio cream is a favorite.

La Summer from all’Antico Vinaio

All’Antico Vinaio

Located in the heart of Midtown, this luxe wine bar is popular with local businesspeople and theater goers alike. The $24 express lunch menu is a great value and perfect for those on a schedule, offering a “pick two” style menu of seasonal soups, salads, and sandwiches.

If a big meaty lunch is what you crave, stop into this Times Square barbecue spot for their lunch specials. The $30 lunch combo includes a choice of appetizer, like hush puppies or popcorn shrimp, plus a pulled pork sandwich, BBQ mac and cheese, a fried chicken sandwich, brisket melt, and more.

There’s perhaps no lucnh more classic than a hot New York slice. You’ll be satisfied in less than five minutes for less than $5 (have cash), and this slice shop is ideal to fit into a busy schedule. The pizza itself is nicely crisp, with fresh tomato sauce and great, melty mozzarella, worth seeking out among the dozens of pizza shops in the area.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2025/08/28/where-to-eat-before-a-broadway-matinee/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano