Why Shiba Inu Is Underperforming in 2025: Key Drivers Behind SHIB’s Struggles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a significant decline in 2025. The coin is down over 40% year-to-date, leaving many investors questioning the future of the asset. Once predicted to achieve new all-time highs this year, SHIB has fallen short of expectations. The token now trades at $0.00001227, which is 42.2% lower than its January value. Furthermore, Shiba Inu remains 86.15% below its all-time high of $0.00008845.

This underperformance stems from a combination of internal and external factors, which have pressured the price of Shiba Inu. These include broader market trends, fierce competition from rival meme coins, and an evolving regulatory environment. All these aspects have played a role in slowing Shiba Inu’s progress in 2025.

Shiba Inu Faces Intense Competition From Rivals

Shiba Inu’s struggles are partly due to increasing competition from other meme coins. Dogecoin, PEPE, and BONK have attracted a significant portion of the investor attention that Shiba Inu once enjoyed. These rival coins offer a fresh wave of hype and appeal, which has drawn investors away from SHIB.

As a result, Shiba Inu has seen a decrease in demand, further contributing to its price decline. SHIB, which once benefited from intense hype and media attention, now faces a less enthusiastic investor base. Despite being the leader in meme coins for some time, Shiba Inu has not been able to maintain its dominance.

“Shiba Inu no longer carries the same hype it once did,” says one market analyst. Many investors have started liquidating their SHIB holdings and shifting their focus to newer tokens. This change in sentiment has had a clear impact on the coin’s price and market performance.

Weak Fundamentals and Burn Strategy

Shiba Inu’s fundamentals, although evolving, have not been able to boost the token’s value significantly. The project has made strides with platforms like ShibaSwap and Shiba Eternity, aiming to increase its utility. However, these initiatives have not been enough to generate widespread adoption compared to more established cryptocurrencies.

One of the most talked-about strategies for increasing Shiba Inu’s value is its token burn campaign. Over 410 trillion tokens have been burned since 2021, but this has not had a noticeable effect on the price. Despite millions of tokens being destroyed regularly, the supply of Shiba Inu remains immense at approximately 589 trillion tokens.

Without significant reductions in supply or a major shift in demand, Shiba Inu’s price will likely struggle to gain upward momentum. Token burns, though widely discussed, have not been able to trigger a significant rally. For Shiba Inu to see meaningful price appreciation, it must find a way to address its vast token supply.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Regulatory Environment

Shiba Inu’s price decline also reflects the broader challenges facing the cryptocurrency market in 2025. The global economy has been unstable, with recession fears and tariff wars negatively impacting digital assets. These macroeconomic pressures have contributed to lower investor confidence across various cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu.

In addition, ongoing regulatory developments have added uncertainty to the market. While the U.S. Senate continues to review the market structure bill, the crypto industry faces stricter regulations. This regulatory environment has created challenges for meme coins like Shiba Inu, making institutional investors wary of entering the market.

“Government policy has played a role in slowing down the growth of cryptocurrencies this year,” says one industry expert. The potential for future regulations that target meme coins or their utility could further hinder Shiba Inu’s recovery.

Lack of Institutional Interest

Shiba Inu has seen limited interest from institutional investors, which has hindered its ability to recover. While retail investors have long driven the coin’s market, institutional investors have been largely absent. The absence of a spot ETF application for Shiba Inu is a clear indicator of this lack of institutional participation.

At the same time, institutional investors are showing more interest in Shiba Inu’s competitors, such as Dogecoin. Several asset managers have launched spot ETFs centered on Dogecoin, highlighting a shift in focus away from Shiba Inu. Without institutional backing, SHIB faces significant hurdles in attracting larger investments.

As the crypto space evolves, the lack of institutional support for Shiba Inu is a critical factor in its ongoing struggles. This has limited the coin’s ability to secure more mainstream adoption, especially among institutional players who typically drive market growth.

Leadership and Unfinished Projects

Shiba Inu’s leadership and unfinished projects also contribute to the coin’s struggles in 2025. The project’s founder, Ryoshi, has remained anonymous, and leadership has transitioned to another pseudonymous figure, Shytoshi Kusama. Kusama has continued to lead the project with a similarly anonymous approach, which has created trust issues within the community.

Additionally, several promised projects, such as SHIB: The Metaverse and Shibarium, remain incomplete. The SHIB community had high hopes for these developments to transform the token from a meme coin to a utility-driven asset. However, the slow progress on these projects has led to frustration, with many questioning the future of Shiba Inu.

With no clear updates on the proposed privacy Layer-3 blockchain set for a 2025 launch, the project’s credibility continues to be under scrutiny. The lack of transparency and failure to meet deadlines have caused investor confidence to decline.

