ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Semantic Layer price today is 0.04198 USD.42 market cap is 6,220,036.68066 USD. Track real-time 42 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Semantic Layer price today is 0.04198 USD.42 market cap is 6,220,036.68066 USD. Track real-time 42 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About 42

42 Price Info

What is 42

42 Official Website

42 Tokenomics

42 Price Forecast

42 History

42 Buying Guide

42-to-Fiat Currency Converter

42 Spot

42 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Semantic Layer Logo

Semantic Layer Price(42)

1 42 to USD Live Price:

$0.04196
$0.04196$0.04196
-0.66%1D
USD
Semantic Layer (42) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:28:46 (UTC+8)

Semantic Layer Price Today

The live Semantic Layer (42) price today is $ 0.04198, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current 42 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04198 per 42.

Semantic Layer currently ranks #1204 by market capitalisation at $ 6.22M, with a circulating supply of 148.17M 42. During the last 24 hours, 42 traded between $ 0.0414 (low) and $ 0.0435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3058250932347683, while the all-time low was $ 0.03434180524688612.

In short-term performance, 42 moved -0.46% in the last hour and +0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.16K.

Semantic Layer (42) Market Information

No.1204

$ 6.22M
$ 6.22M$ 6.22M

$ 111.16K
$ 111.16K$ 111.16K

$ 41.98M
$ 41.98M$ 41.98M

148.17M
148.17M 148.17M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

14.81%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Semantic Layer is $ 6.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.16K. The circulating supply of 42 is 148.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.98M.

Semantic Layer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0414
$ 0.0414$ 0.0414
24H Low
$ 0.0435
$ 0.0435$ 0.0435
24H High

$ 0.0414
$ 0.0414$ 0.0414

$ 0.0435
$ 0.0435$ 0.0435

$ 0.3058250932347683
$ 0.3058250932347683$ 0.3058250932347683

$ 0.03434180524688612
$ 0.03434180524688612$ 0.03434180524688612

-0.46%

-0.66%

+0.55%

+0.55%

Semantic Layer (42) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Semantic Layer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002788-0.66%
30 Days$ -0.00452-9.73%
60 Days$ -0.07172-63.08%
90 Days$ -0.00802-16.04%
Semantic Layer Price Change Today

Today, 42 recorded a change of $ -0.0002788 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Semantic Layer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00452 (-9.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Semantic Layer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 42 saw a change of $ -0.07172 (-63.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Semantic Layer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00802 (-16.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Semantic Layer (42)?

Check out the Semantic Layer Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Semantic Layer

AI-driven insights that analyse Semantic Layer latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Semantic Layer's prices?

Semantic Layer token prices are influenced by: 1) Market demand and adoption of semantic data infrastructure, 2) Technical developments and protocol upgrades, 3) Partnership announcements with data companies, 4) Overall crypto market sentiment, 5) Token utility and staking rewards.

Why do people want to know Semantic Layer's price today?

People want to know Semantic Layer price today because they're actively trading or considering investment decisions. Real-time price data helps traders identify entry/exit points, track portfolio performance, and assess market volatility. Investors need current pricing to calculate potential returns, manage risk, and make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding positions in this cryptocurrency.

Price Prediction for Semantic Layer

Semantic Layer (42) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 42 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Semantic Layer (42) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Semantic Layer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Semantic Layer will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for 42 price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Semantic Layer Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Semantic Layer in India

Ready to get started with Semantic Layer? Buying 42 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Semantic Layer. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Semantic Layer (42) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Semantic Layer will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Semantic Layer (42) Guide

What can you do with Semantic Layer

Owning Semantic Layer allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Semantic Layer (42) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Semantic Layer (42)

Semantic Layer is an infrastructure protocol that introduces Application-Controlled Execution (ACE) for decentralized applications (dApps). It allows dApps to internalize miner extractable value (MEV), scale their throughput independently of the base chain, and implement custom execution logic while retaining access to on-chain liquidity and composability. Semantic Layer operates as an execution layer that sits between dApps and the base blockchain. Instead of relying on validators or block builders, dApps using Semantic Layer can control the order and conditions of their users’ transactions.

Semantic Layer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Semantic Layer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Semantic Layer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Semantic Layer

How much will 1 Semantic Layer be worth in 2030?
If Semantic Layer were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Semantic Layer prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:28:46 (UTC+8)

Semantic Layer (42) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Semantic Layer Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
View More

Explore More about Semantic Layer

42 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 42 with leverage. Explore 42 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Semantic Layer (42) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Semantic Layer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
42/USDT
$0.04196
$0.04196$0.04196
-0.63%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$4.6000
$4.6000$4.6000

+6,033.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.591
$2.591$2.591

+159.10%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$113.68
$113.68$113.68

+62.40%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.02971
$0.02971$0.02971

+1.92%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$4.6000
$4.6000$4.6000

+6,033.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.591
$2.591$2.591

+159.10%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000002000$0.0000000000000002000

+150.00%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000001800
$0.0000000000000000001800$0.0000000000000000001800

+140.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001163
$0.00001163$0.00001163

+63.34%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

42-to-USD Calculator

Amount

42
42
USD
USD

1 42 = 0.04198 USD