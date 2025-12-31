Semantic Layer Price Today

The live Semantic Layer (42) price today is $ 0.04198, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current 42 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04198 per 42.

Semantic Layer currently ranks #1204 by market capitalisation at $ 6.22M, with a circulating supply of 148.17M 42. During the last 24 hours, 42 traded between $ 0.0414 (low) and $ 0.0435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3058250932347683, while the all-time low was $ 0.03434180524688612.

In short-term performance, 42 moved -0.46% in the last hour and +0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.16K.

Semantic Layer (42) Market Information

Rank No.1204 Market Cap $ 6.22M$ 6.22M $ 6.22M Volume (24H) $ 111.16K$ 111.16K $ 111.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.98M$ 41.98M $ 41.98M Circulation Supply 148.17M 148.17M 148.17M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 14.81% Public Blockchain BSC

