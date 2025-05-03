What is Aeternity (AE)

Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

Aeternity Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aeternity, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aeternity price prediction page.

Aeternity Price History

Tracing AE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aeternity price history page.

Aeternity Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aeternity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aeternity What is the price of Aeternity (AE) today? The live price of Aeternity (AE) is 0.015 USD . What is the market cap of Aeternity (AE)? The current market cap of Aeternity is $ 5.78M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AE by its real-time market price of 0.015 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aeternity (AE)? The current circulating supply of Aeternity (AE) is 385.11M USD . What was the highest price of Aeternity (AE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Aeternity (AE) is 1.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aeternity (AE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aeternity (AE) is $ 53.79K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

