Aicean (AICE) Information The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward. Official Website: https://www.aicean.ai/Home Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/17bzhVS5a3-mIaplxwUbOcKe7NhYRPzy1mqv_EHD2SSQ/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.ljrhqbi43fni Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x81De84e51f49983E043A8527dDFae08238ACC330 Buy AICE Now!

Aicean (AICE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aicean (AICE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.10B $ 3.10B $ 3.10B All-Time High: $ 3.53922 $ 3.53922 $ 3.53922 All-Time Low: $ 0.6216140591099741 $ 0.6216140591099741 $ 0.6216140591099741 Current Price: $ 3.10051 $ 3.10051 $ 3.10051 Learn more about Aicean (AICE) price

Aicean (AICE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aicean (AICE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AICE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AICE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AICE's tokenomics, explore AICE token's live price!

