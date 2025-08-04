More About AMZNX

Amazon.com xStock

Amazon.com xStock Price(AMZNX)

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Live Price Chart

AMZNX Live Price Data & Information

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) is currently trading at 215.92 USD with a market cap of 215.92K USD. AMZNX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Amazon.com xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 63.02K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.07%
Amazon.com xStock 24-hour price change
1.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AMZNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AMZNX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Amazon.com xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1512-0.06%
30 Days$ +35.92+19.95%
60 Days$ +35.92+19.95%
90 Days$ +35.92+19.95%
Amazon.com xStock Price Change Today

Today, AMZNX recorded a change of $ -0.1512 (-0.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amazon.com xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +35.92 (+19.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amazon.com xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMZNX saw a change of $ +35.92 (+19.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amazon.com xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +35.92 (+19.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AMZNX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Amazon.com xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

AMZNX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX)

Amazon xStocks (AMZNx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AMZNx tracks the price of Amazon.com, Inc. (the underlying) AMZNx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Amazon.com, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Amazon.com xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amazon.com xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMZNX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amazon.com xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amazon.com xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amazon.com xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Amazon.com xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMZNX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Amazon.com xStock price prediction page.

Amazon.com xStock Price History

Tracing AMZNX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMZNX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Amazon.com xStock price history page.

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMZNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX)

Looking for how to buy Amazon.com xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amazon.com xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AMZNX to Local Currencies

1 AMZNX to VND
5,681,934.8
1 AMZNX to AUD
A$332.5168
1 AMZNX to GBP
161.94
1 AMZNX to EUR
185.6912
1 AMZNX to USD
$215.92
1 AMZNX to MYR
RM913.3416
1 AMZNX to TRY
8,781.4664
1 AMZNX to JPY
¥31,740.24
1 AMZNX to ARS
ARS$292,176.4664
1 AMZNX to RUB
17,180.7544
1 AMZNX to INR
18,810.9504
1 AMZNX to IDR
Rp3,539,671.5648
1 AMZNX to KRW
298,643.2704
1 AMZNX to PHP
12,419.7184
1 AMZNX to EGP
￡E.10,353.364
1 AMZNX to BRL
R$1,194.0376
1 AMZNX to CAD
C$295.8104
1 AMZNX to BDT
26,065.8624
1 AMZNX to NGN
326,654.572
1 AMZNX to UAH
8,911.0184
1 AMZNX to VES
Bs26,558.16
1 AMZNX to CLP
$209,442.4
1 AMZNX to PKR
Rs60,498.6248
1 AMZNX to KZT
115,711.528
1 AMZNX to THB
฿7,006.604
1 AMZNX to TWD
NT$6,447.3712
1 AMZNX to AED
د.إ792.4264
1 AMZNX to CHF
Fr172.736
1 AMZNX to HKD
HK$1,692.8128
1 AMZNX to MAD
.د.م1,951.9168
1 AMZNX to MXN
$4,065.7736
1 AMZNX to PLN
794.5856
1 AMZNX to RON
лв945.7296
1 AMZNX to SEK
kr2,085.7872
1 AMZNX to BGN
лв362.7456
1 AMZNX to HUF
Ft74,300.2312
1 AMZNX to CZK
4,583.9816
1 AMZNX to KWD
د.ك65.42376
1 AMZNX to ILS
736.2872

Amazon.com xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amazon.com xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Amazon.com xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amazon.com xStock

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

