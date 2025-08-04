What is Arowana (ARW)

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

Arowana (ARW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arowana (ARW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARW token's extensive tokenomics now!

ARW to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arowana What is the price of Arowana (ARW) today? The live price of Arowana (ARW) is 0.0274 USD . What is the market cap of Arowana (ARW)? The current market cap of Arowana is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARW by its real-time market price of 0.0274 USD . What is the circulating supply of Arowana (ARW)? The current circulating supply of Arowana (ARW) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Arowana (ARW)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Arowana (ARW) is 0.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Arowana (ARW)? The 24-hour trading volume of Arowana (ARW) is $ 346.42K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

