Arowana Logo

Arowana Price(ARW)

Arowana (ARW) Live Price Chart

$0.0274
$0.0274$0.0274
+0.07%1D
USD

ARW Live Price Data & Information

Arowana (ARW) is currently trading at 0.0274 USD with a market cap of -- USD. ARW to USD price is updated in real-time.

Arowana Key Market Performance:

$ 346.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.07%
Arowana 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

ARW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Arowana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000192+0.07%
30 Days$ +0.00122+4.66%
60 Days$ +0.0174+174.00%
90 Days$ +0.0174+174.00%
Arowana Price Change Today

Today, ARW recorded a change of $ +0.0000192 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arowana 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00122 (+4.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arowana 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARW saw a change of $ +0.0174 (+174.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arowana 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0174 (+174.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ARW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Arowana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02728
$ 0.02728$ 0.02728

$ 0.02759
$ 0.02759$ 0.02759

$ 0.1
$ 0.1$ 0.1

+0.03%

+0.07%

+1.14%

ARW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 346.42K
$ 346.42K$ 346.42K

--
----

What is Arowana (ARW)

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

Arowana Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arowana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arowana price prediction page.

Arowana Price History

Tracing ARW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arowana price history page.

Arowana (ARW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arowana (ARW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Arowana (ARW)

ARW to Local Currencies

Arowana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arowana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arowana Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arowana

